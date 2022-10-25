ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

McDonald's Puts a Breakfast Favorite on its Lunch, Dinner Menus

For quite some time people seem to have been adding eggs to foods not usually topped with eggs. We've seen eggs with a loose yolk added to pizzas and placed on top of hamburgers. It's a trend that works because a runny egg actually enhances a lot of foods (sorry, Guy Fieri).
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WMTW

Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist

Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
purewow.com

Everyone's Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is Hugely Discounted for Way Day 2

Ah, air frying—that's the cooking method that deploys ultra-hot air to cook meals with way less oil, and in turn, makes it healthier for you—is arguably the top sensation among busy people trying to get a good dinner on the table—fast. And today's your lucky day, because one of the most renowned air fryers, the Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven, is 32 percent off at the Way Day 2 sale.
thebrag.com

The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online

McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
Eater

A Couple Smokes More Than Meat at Their Logan Square Restaurant

Flat & Point has remained closed since August in Logan Square, but owners Brian and Taylor Bruns have a plan. They’re reopening the restaurant with a new name — Dorothy’s Bistro — with a menu to give customers a better understanding they’re not a barbecue restaurant.
Allrecipes.com

Brown Butter-Maple Shortbread Bear Cookies

Place butter into a small light-colored saucepan over medium heat. Cook, swirling often, until small brown bits begin to stick to the bottom of the pan and the butter smells nutty, 8 to 10 minutes. Pour butter into a mixing bowl and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Add maple...
People

Chipotle, Krispy Kreme and More Restaurants Conjuring Up Free Food and Deals for Halloween

These killer discounts at chain restaurants are all treats, no tricks Too old to trick-or-treat but still looking for a thrill on Halloween? Check out these scary-good deals from chain restaurant to get in the spirit leading up to the holiday on Oct. 31. 7-Eleven: On Oct. 31, enjoy a BOGO deal on large pizzas to balance all of the sweets with something savory. Plus, loyalty members can order $5 large pizzas from the Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Halloween. Baked by Melissa: Check out the miniature cupcake spot...
Narcity USA

I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter

This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
Let's Eat LA

When Is the McRib Coming Back to McDonald’s in 2022?

It's a question that has been asked by many and answered by few. But it's time to get excited because the McRib should be coming back soon—and according to past release dates, it could be sooner than you think. Here's what you need to know.
Florence Carmela Paola

Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat

Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.

