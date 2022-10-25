Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald's Puts a Breakfast Favorite on its Lunch, Dinner Menus
For quite some time people seem to have been adding eggs to foods not usually topped with eggs. We've seen eggs with a loose yolk added to pizzas and placed on top of hamburgers. It's a trend that works because a runny egg actually enhances a lot of foods (sorry, Guy Fieri).
McDonald's Is Serving Free Friday Fries Offer For The Rest Of 2022
You may have heard, "there's no such thing as a free lunch," - but what about free French Fries? Where's the catch?. Burger chains are offering many deals all over the country these days, but, hands down, McDonald's has one of the best for the rest of 2022.
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
CNET
Halloween Deals and Freebies from McDonald's, Burger King, Krispy Kreme and More
Halloween is right around the corner, and even if you're too old to go trick-or-treating (like there is such a thing), you can still enjoy delicious deals from some of your favorite quick-service eateries. Trick-or-treating as we know it didn't become a Halloween custom in the US until the 1930s....
A McDonald's Employee Just Revealed The 'Nasty' Way McRib Sandwiches Are Made—And Customers Are Gagging
Fans of McDonald’s McRib sandwiches are rethinking their favorite order at the fast food chain after a viral video began circling Twitter this week, supposedly showing how the menu items are really made. In the trending clip, an alleged McDonald’s employee shows viewers (what many later dubbed to be...
WMTW
Pizza Hut is finally selling slices — with a twist
Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas. Related video above: Best Food Deals for Halloween. For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N' Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to "melty perfection," creating a calzone-like meal.
purewow.com
Everyone's Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is Hugely Discounted for Way Day 2
Ah, air frying—that's the cooking method that deploys ultra-hot air to cook meals with way less oil, and in turn, makes it healthier for you—is arguably the top sensation among busy people trying to get a good dinner on the table—fast. And today's your lucky day, because one of the most renowned air fryers, the Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven, is 32 percent off at the Way Day 2 sale.
thebrag.com
The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online
McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
I tried Pizza Hut's new Melts and they can be a better alternative to a personal pizza — if you're all about convenience
Pizza Hut Melts hit the mark on convenience — they're perfect as a handheld, personal-size snack or meal to take on-the-go. But there are trade-offs.
Eater
A Couple Smokes More Than Meat at Their Logan Square Restaurant
Flat & Point has remained closed since August in Logan Square, but owners Brian and Taylor Bruns have a plan. They’re reopening the restaurant with a new name — Dorothy’s Bistro — with a menu to give customers a better understanding they’re not a barbecue restaurant.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Texas
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
Allrecipes.com
Brown Butter-Maple Shortbread Bear Cookies
Place butter into a small light-colored saucepan over medium heat. Cook, swirling often, until small brown bits begin to stick to the bottom of the pan and the butter smells nutty, 8 to 10 minutes. Pour butter into a mixing bowl and allow to cool for 5 minutes. Add maple...
Chipotle, Krispy Kreme and More Restaurants Conjuring Up Free Food and Deals for Halloween
These killer discounts at chain restaurants are all treats, no tricks Too old to trick-or-treat but still looking for a thrill on Halloween? Check out these scary-good deals from chain restaurant to get in the spirit leading up to the holiday on Oct. 31. 7-Eleven: On Oct. 31, enjoy a BOGO deal on large pizzas to balance all of the sweets with something savory. Plus, loyalty members can order $5 large pizzas from the Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Halloween. Baked by Melissa: Check out the miniature cupcake spot...
I Compared Subway Vs. Publix Subs & Declared A Winner As A Food-Obsessed Sandwich Reporter
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Whether I'm covering massive grilled cheese festivals, ranking America's favorite chicken sandwiches, or interviewing artists who specialize in hyper-realistic oil paintings of PB&Js, my time spent on food journalism has earned me the title of a self-proclaimed "sandwich reporter."
When Is the McRib Coming Back to McDonald’s in 2022?
It's a question that has been asked by many and answered by few. But it's time to get excited because the McRib should be coming back soon—and according to past release dates, it could be sooner than you think. Here's what you need to know.
Chick-Fil-A Employee Shares Restaurant’s Controversial Lemonade Recipe
Most people have a lot of phobias about eating out, some due to their personal experience, while others’ decisions are impacted by random stories making waves around. That being said, food brands should try and stay true to their recipe and maintain a standard people can always vouch for.
Thrillist
We Tried Taco Bell's New Grilled Dipping Tacos & They're Very, Very Cheesy
Taco Bell seems worried you won’t have a reason to whip through its drive-thru. It brought back Mexican Pizza. It brought back the Enchirito. It just launched Truff Loaded Nacho Fries. And it has unveiled a pile of new menu items it is testing at select locations. One of...
Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat
Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
Comments / 0