Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Meta Platforms, ServiceNow, Teladoc, Credit Suisse & More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Thursday. Meta Platforms — The Facebook parent slumped 24.6% after issuing weak guidance for the current quarter and missing earnings estimates for the third quarter. Meta Platforms also shared its second consecutive quarterly revenue, with its Reality Labs unit losing more than $9 billion, and got hit by a slew of analyst downgrades.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple — Apple share fell...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Amazon and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil added 2.2% in premarket trading after record profits exceeded analyst forecasts. Higher natural gas prices and cost controls helped offset the slide in crude oil prices. Chevron (CVX) – Chevron rose 1.7% in premarket...
NBC San Diego
Apple Stock Closes Out Its Best Day Since 2020
Apple stock rose 7.5% on Friday, a day after it reported September quarter earnings that modestly beat expectations on revenue and profit and showed global demand for its premium hardware remains high. "Sometimes in-line results are most exciting," wrote JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee in a note Friday. Apple stock rose...
NBC San Diego
Dow Rallies 500 Points on Friday, Heads for Fourth-Straight Winning Week
Stocks rose on Friday despite a tumble in Amazon shares after economic data pointed to slowing inflation and a steady consumer. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 584 points, or 1.8%. The S&P 500 gained 1.5%. The Nasdaq Composite fought higher and was up by 1.8% after opening lower initially.
NBC San Diego
Big Tech Falters on Dreary Earnings and Forecasts for Q4— Meta Has Worst Week Ever, Amazon Tumbles 13%
Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft combined lost over $350 billion in market cap this week. Forecasts were particularly gloomy for Meta and Amazon, as the economic slowdown punishes the former high flyers. In advertising, Amazon saw its business accelerate, while Facebook and Google are struggling. Other than Apple, it was...
NBC San Diego
Cramer's Week Ahead: There Could Be ‘Real Signs' for the Fed to Slow Down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. Cramer said that he has his eye on the FOMC's meeting next week, which is expected to conclude with a 0.75...
NBC San Diego
Auto Dealer Stocks Rally Despite Wall Street's ‘Demand Destruction' Theory
DETROIT – Shares of AutoNation, Group 1 Automotive and other automotive dealers rallied Thursday following strong third-quarter earnings and optimistic outlooks regarding consumer demand for new vehicles. The results and comments followed concerns by some Wall Street analysts that the industry could soon shift from an inventory supply problem...
NBC San Diego
Pinterest Shares Soar on Third-Quarter Revenue Beat as It Bucks Online Ads Trend
Pinterest beat on both revenue and earnings per share. The company bucked the trend in online advertising, which has taken a toll on rivals like Meta and Snap. Pinterest posted a loss of $65 million. Pinterest shares soared over 12% in extended trading after the company reported third-quarter earnings. Here's...
NBC San Diego
Facebook Used to Be a Big Tech Giant — Now Meta Isn't Even in the Top 20 Most Valuable U.S. Companies
Last year, Facebook was among the five most valuable U.S. companies, with a market cap over $1 trillion. Now the company is worth about $270 billion. Meta forecast a third straight quarter of revenue declines on Wednesday, leaving CEO Mark Zuckerberg to thank investors who are still on board for their patience.
NBC San Diego
European Markets Lower After Central Bank Rate Hike and Flurry of Earnings Reports
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are lower this morning as investors continue to digest the European Central Bank's decision to raise its interest rate by 75 basis points alongside a raft of corporate earnings releases. Companies including Shell and Apple saw profits exceed expectations, while...
NBC San Diego
An Apple and Tesla Exec Who Quit to Build His Own Startup Now Has a Star-Studded List of Investors
The opportunity to work for not just one but two tech giants was "very rewarding" for Sukemasa Kabayama. After a seven-year stint at Lego Japan, he became Apple's director of education and launched the use of the iPad in Japanese schools. Then came an opportunity Kabayama said he "couldn't pass...
NBC San Diego
Intel Announces Up to $10 Billion in Cost Reductions Through 2025
Intel plans up to $10 billion in cost reductions and efficiency improvements in the next three years. The chipmaker said in the quarter that it would make chips for MediaTek. Intel shares moved as much as 7% higher in extended trading on Thursday after the chipmaker announced lower-than-expected earnings guidance for the full fiscal year but said it will deliver up to $10 billion in cost reductions and efficiency improvements.
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk's First Day Owning Twitter Leads to Havoc and a Possible Hoax About Layoffs
[Editor's note: After CNBC published details of an interview with people who claimed to be fired employees of Twitter, several reports emerged suggesting it was a hoax. CNBC could not confirm the identities of the individuals.]. On Elon Musk's first day in control of Twitter, a person who walked out...
Comments / 0