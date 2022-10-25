Read full article on original website
Doug Emhoff on being the second gentleman: 'I want to be in a world where this is not unique'
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff wants to change what it means to be the "Second Spouse" -- or, for that matter, the supportive partner of any woman in America.
'The Surreal Life' reboot brings together another wild group of celebrity roommates
The classic VH1 reality TV show is back for a wild seventh series, plus a cocktail-making competition on Netflix and the second season of "The White Lotus" on HBO.
Opinion: Make Halloween evil again
CNN — There’s a time and a place for empathy. On a plane with a screaming baby, when a sick colleague leaves work early and when friends blithely announce plans for a destination wedding, a little empathy can go a long way. As I recently discovered, however, there is one occasion from which empathy should be banished forever: Halloween.
