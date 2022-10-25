ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debt ceiling fights aren’t new. The next one could unleash ‘Armageddon’

London CNN Business — The market for US Treasuries, worth roughly $24 trillion, is considered the world’s most important. Its smooth operation directly impacts both America’s ability to run its government, and the health of the broader financial system, which hinges on the view among traders that US debt is a safe bet.
What happened to China's former leader Hu Jintao?

It is a moment that for many observers has come to define strongman leader Xi Jinping's tightening grip on China: his visibly frail predecessor, Hu Jintao, being escorted out of a key Communist Party meeting during a five-yearly leadership reshuffle -- apparently at Xi's behest.
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal

Moscow on Saturday suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain exports from Ukraine, blaming drone attacks on Russian ships in Crimea. "In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.
Will Prince Harry's book spare the royal family embarrassment?

There has been no official statement from either of the palaces about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir and we don't expect one, but we can safely assume it's the source of plenty of chatter behind palace walls -- and a certain degree of dread about its contents.
