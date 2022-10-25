Read full article on original website
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pulls out of COP27 climate summit
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is no longer expected to attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next week due to "other pressing commitments," a Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday.
Debt ceiling fights aren’t new. The next one could unleash ‘Armageddon’
London CNN Business — The market for US Treasuries, worth roughly $24 trillion, is considered the world’s most important. Its smooth operation directly impacts both America’s ability to run its government, and the health of the broader financial system, which hinges on the view among traders that US debt is a safe bet.
What happened to China's former leader Hu Jintao?
It is a moment that for many observers has come to define strongman leader Xi Jinping's tightening grip on China: his visibly frail predecessor, Hu Jintao, being escorted out of a key Communist Party meeting during a five-yearly leadership reshuffle -- apparently at Xi's behest.
Blinken says the consequences for using a nuclear weapon have been conveyed to Putin
The consequences for Russia if it uses a nuclear weapon in its war on Ukraine have been conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.
CNN Exclusive: Treasury secretary says she's not seeing signs of a recession in the US economy
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday in an exclusive interview with CNN that she did not see signs of a recession in the near term as the US economy rebounded from six months of contraction.
Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain deal
Moscow on Saturday suspended its participation in a landmark agreement that allowed vital grain exports from Ukraine, blaming drone attacks on Russian ships in Crimea. "In light of the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts against ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.
As Brazil cracks down on fake news, Bolsonaro’s new move is straight out of Trump’s playbook
CNN — After Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid failed, some supporters claimed that the media and social media had been unfair to the former President – a narrative that continues to resonate among his base today. Similar claims are now echoing thousands of miles south in Brazil,...
Australia repatriates families of ISIS fighters from Syria
Australia has repatriated a group of women and children who were left stranded in refugee camps in northeastern Syria after the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group lost control of the area in 2019.
Is it time to accept North Korea is a nuclear power?
As a statement of intent, it was about as blunt as they get.
Will Prince Harry's book spare the royal family embarrassment?
There has been no official statement from either of the palaces about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir and we don't expect one, but we can safely assume it's the source of plenty of chatter behind palace walls -- and a certain degree of dread about its contents.
Opinion: The relentless bravery of Iranian protesters is a moral test for the Western world
On the 40th day after Mahsa's Amini death, protests grew even more widespread, more defiant, more determined. They also added to the moral imperative for the rest of the world to do more, writes Frida Ghitis.
ISIS-linked militants are threatening huge natural gas reserves the world needs badly right now
A terrifying insurgency threatens to jeopardize Mozambique's entire economic future, particularly its huge natural gas reserves that could help as the world struggles to find enough natural gas to heat homes and fuel industry following Russia's war on Ukraine.
