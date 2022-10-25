ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 2

Diana Johnston
4d ago

It’s about time NY goes red for a change. It’s time for us to have someone in power to clean up NY again. Rudy did it in NYC when he was mayor. VOTE RED OR MORE OF US WILL BE DEAD!!!! We need a Republican to change this around..

Legislative Gazette

Zeldin and Hochul outline drastically different visions for New York in only gubernatorial debate

Republican challenger Lee Zeldin and Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul faced off in the only scheduled gubernatorial debate for New York, hosted live by Spectrum News 1. The debate took place at Pace University in Manhattan live from the Schimmel Theater and was hosted by Spectrum political anchors Errol Louis of Inside City Hall and Susan Arbetter of Capitol Tonight.
NEW YORK STATE
MSNBC

How a Trump-supporting election-denier has gained footing in this solidly blue state

The moment you cross the New York City boundary into Long Island, you’re greeted with SUVs bearing “Thin Blue Line” bumper stickers. This is Lee Zeldin country — and to an extent, Trump country — and the lawn signs dotting every intersection make that clear. Drive a little farther out east to the heart of Zeldin’s stronghold and a “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt won’t raise an eyebrow.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gotham Gazette

Letitia James Seeks Second Term Against Challenger Michael Henry in New York Attorney General Race

Since Attorney General Letitia James dropped her short run for Governor and announced her bid for a second term as New York State’s top legal official, she has spent limited time on the campaign trail. James, a Democrat whose work as attorney general has elevated her to national prominence, has had commanding polling and fundraising leads over her little-known opponent and, in a break from her fellow statewide incumbents, has declined to even debate him.
NEW YORK STATE
WETM 18 News

Early Voting locations in the Southern Tier

Early Voting in New York State starts today; political officials are encouraging everyone to head to the polls. 18 News has confirmed with the Steuben County Board of Elections there has been a poll location change for Corning from the USWA Local 1000 Union Hall to the Corning Senior Citizens Center.For the Southern Tier, all […]
CORNING, NY
13 WHAM

Zeldin visits Rochester as Hochul's lead in governor's race narrows

Hundreds of voters packed into the Chili Community Center on Friday night to hear from Rep. Lee Zeldin, republican candidate for governor, with just 11 days left until Election Day. He was joined by several other republican candidates and local politicians. Zeldin is facing incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Zeldin said...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Wants To Make A Huge Change To Voting Laws

With the mid-term election less than two weeks away, New York State is looking to make a major change to the state constitution. While the law won't affect this election, it could have a significant impact on future elections. Early voting will kick off soon in New York State, from...
13 WHAM

NY Post victim of apparent disturbing Twitter hack, Hochul's campaign responds

NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — An apparent hacking attack on the New York Post is getting attention from Governor Kathy Hochul's team. Twitter users and Post readers Thursday morning were subjected to an onslaught of disturbing tweets and headlines, including racist and sexist comments as well as threats against Democratic politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even President Joe Biden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Election 2022: Important races and dates in New York

NEW YORK - Voters in New York will soon head to the polls or mail in their absentee ballots to weigh in on several important races in the 2022 midterm elections. In addition to races that could shift the balance of power in the U.S. Congress, New Yorkers are voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, state senators, state assembly members, ballot measures, and other local and special contests.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS New York

Hochul: NY has spent 91% of federal funds for Sandy recovery

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and reveal the state's progress.Hochul says the governor's Office of Storm Recovery has spent 91 percent of the $4.5 billion it received from the federal government.The funds helped support more than 1,000 small businesses and complete more than 11,000 housing repair and flood mitigation projects."It's all about long-term resiliency. You can deal with the aftermath immediately, but then what does long-term resiliency look like? It says you're doing things smart and you are getting ready for the next one," Hochul said.Hochul says the state is creating an Office of Resilient Homes and Communities to manage the long-term recovery from Sandy.
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York May Fall Back For The Last Time

As much as we love the idea of springing forward every year, those days may be numbered in the Empire State. With the arrival of autumn means Pumpkin Spice everything, fall foliage, Bills Football, and Sabres Hockey. It also means the arrival of Daylight Saving Time (DST) for most of the United States of America.
ARIZONA STATE
