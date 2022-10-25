Read full article on original website
Diana Johnston
4d ago
It’s about time NY goes red for a change. It’s time for us to have someone in power to clean up NY again. Rudy did it in NYC when he was mayor. VOTE RED OR MORE OF US WILL BE DEAD!!!! We need a Republican to change this around..
The Jewish Press
FL Gov. DeSantis Stumping for GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin in Long Island
Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis arrived in Long Island on Saturday to stump for New York’s GOP gubernatorial candidate and Congress member Lee Zeldin, the NY Post reported. DeSantis was set to appear 7:30 pm at a “Get Out the Vote” rally Saturday evening at Zeldin’s campaign headquarters....
Legislative Gazette
Zeldin and Hochul outline drastically different visions for New York in only gubernatorial debate
Republican challenger Lee Zeldin and Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul faced off in the only scheduled gubernatorial debate for New York, hosted live by Spectrum News 1. The debate took place at Pace University in Manhattan live from the Schimmel Theater and was hosted by Spectrum political anchors Errol Louis of Inside City Hall and Susan Arbetter of Capitol Tonight.
New York State Senator Caught on ‘Hot Mic’ Accidentally
Things are going 'downhill'. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand welcomed President Biden as he got off Air Force One yesterday in New York. Schumer was caught on a hot mic talking to President Biden admitting something. Now, it was not anything that...
MSNBC
How a Trump-supporting election-denier has gained footing in this solidly blue state
The moment you cross the New York City boundary into Long Island, you’re greeted with SUVs bearing “Thin Blue Line” bumper stickers. This is Lee Zeldin country — and to an extent, Trump country — and the lawn signs dotting every intersection make that clear. Drive a little farther out east to the heart of Zeldin’s stronghold and a “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt won’t raise an eyebrow.
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
Gotham Gazette
Letitia James Seeks Second Term Against Challenger Michael Henry in New York Attorney General Race
Since Attorney General Letitia James dropped her short run for Governor and announced her bid for a second term as New York State’s top legal official, she has spent limited time on the campaign trail. James, a Democrat whose work as attorney general has elevated her to national prominence, has had commanding polling and fundraising leads over her little-known opponent and, in a break from her fellow statewide incumbents, has declined to even debate him.
Meet Brandon Williams: An outsider fights for Central NY seat in Congress
The TV ad from a Democratic political group gets right to the point, telling Central New Yorkers why they shouldn’t vote for Brandon Williams, a Republican candidate for Congress. “Wall Street banker Brandon Williams owns a fancy truffle farm,” the announcer says. “Not exactly Central New York. Brandon Williams...
Lifelong Democrats turn against liberal New York Gov. Hochul: 'Criminals are running the town'
Lifelong Democrats are rejecting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and supporting Lee Zeldin as concerns over the crime surge and education crisis continue to mount
Early Voting locations in the Southern Tier
Early Voting in New York State starts today; political officials are encouraging everyone to head to the polls. 18 News has confirmed with the Steuben County Board of Elections there has been a poll location change for Corning from the USWA Local 1000 Union Hall to the Corning Senior Citizens Center.For the Southern Tier, all […]
Democrats are anxious about an unlikely battleground: New York City
Supporters of Gov. Kathy Hochul are concerned her ground game in the nation's largest city is faltering as Republican Lee Zeldin makes polling gains across the state.
13 WHAM
Zeldin visits Rochester as Hochul's lead in governor's race narrows
Hundreds of voters packed into the Chili Community Center on Friday night to hear from Rep. Lee Zeldin, republican candidate for governor, with just 11 days left until Election Day. He was joined by several other republican candidates and local politicians. Zeldin is facing incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul. Zeldin said...
GOP New Hampshire Senate nominee repeats hoax that kids are using litter boxes in schools
The Republican Senate nominee in New Hampshire shared at a Thursday event the hoax claim that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and use litter boxes in schools.
New York State Wants To Make A Huge Change To Voting Laws
With the mid-term election less than two weeks away, New York State is looking to make a major change to the state constitution. While the law won't affect this election, it could have a significant impact on future elections. Early voting will kick off soon in New York State, from...
13 WHAM
NY Post victim of apparent disturbing Twitter hack, Hochul's campaign responds
NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — An apparent hacking attack on the New York Post is getting attention from Governor Kathy Hochul's team. Twitter users and Post readers Thursday morning were subjected to an onslaught of disturbing tweets and headlines, including racist and sexist comments as well as threats against Democratic politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even President Joe Biden.
fox5ny.com
Election 2022: Important races and dates in New York
NEW YORK - Voters in New York will soon head to the polls or mail in their absentee ballots to weigh in on several important races in the 2022 midterm elections. In addition to races that could shift the balance of power in the U.S. Congress, New Yorkers are voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, state senators, state assembly members, ballot measures, and other local and special contests.
NY Proposal 1: What to know about the $4.2B environmental bond act on your ballot
Make sure to turn over your ballot. Voters will be asked to weigh in on a $4.2 billion environmental bond act New York voters are being asked to approve a plan to borrow money to fund environmental improvements. [ more › ]
Hochul: NY has spent 91% of federal funds for Sandy recovery
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and reveal the state's progress.Hochul says the governor's Office of Storm Recovery has spent 91 percent of the $4.5 billion it received from the federal government.The funds helped support more than 1,000 small businesses and complete more than 11,000 housing repair and flood mitigation projects."It's all about long-term resiliency. You can deal with the aftermath immediately, but then what does long-term resiliency look like? It says you're doing things smart and you are getting ready for the next one," Hochul said.Hochul says the state is creating an Office of Resilient Homes and Communities to manage the long-term recovery from Sandy.
New York May Fall Back For The Last Time
As much as we love the idea of springing forward every year, those days may be numbered in the Empire State. With the arrival of autumn means Pumpkin Spice everything, fall foliage, Bills Football, and Sabres Hockey. It also means the arrival of Daylight Saving Time (DST) for most of the United States of America.
Changes to NY State Drivers License and Social Security? Why Choose X?
The look and options available for our New York State driver's license have evolved in 2022 and your Social Security information is about to as well. One example for your drivers license is the Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany you will need one by May 3, 2023.
Arizona, Michigan GOP ask voters to mail in ballots and use drop boxes as candidates and officials blast the practice
CNN — The Arizona and Michigan state Republican Parties are calling voters urging them to return their ballots by mail or to drop boxes in those battleground states, despite their candidates promoting false claims that such practices are rife for voter fraud. Calls to voters’ phones in the last...
