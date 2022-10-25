Read full article on original website
Elon Musk will have to pay three fired Twitter executives nearly $200 million
New York CNN Business — The three top Twitter executives whom Elon Musk fired Thursday will walk out the door with about $187 million of Musk’s money. Former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal and former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde were ousted after Musk took control of the company late Thursday, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Some forms of popular antibiotic amoxicillin in short supply, likely due to increased demand
Amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat a broad range of conditions, is in short supply, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.
Debt ceiling fights aren’t new. The next one could unleash ‘Armageddon’
London CNN Business — The market for US Treasuries, worth roughly $24 trillion, is considered the world’s most important. Its smooth operation directly impacts both America’s ability to run its government, and the health of the broader financial system, which hinges on the view among traders that US debt is a safe bet.
Plans for Singapore's first 'supertall' skyscraper unveiled
Singapore is set to welcome its first ever "supertall" skyscraper, a term used to describe buildings that exceed 300 meters (984 feet) in height. The new tower, known as 8 Shenton Way, will soar above the Southeast Asian city-state from 2028, offering offices, a hotel and 34 floors of luxury residences.
