New York CNN Business — The three top Twitter executives whom Elon Musk fired Thursday will walk out the door with about $187 million of Musk’s money. Former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal and former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde were ousted after Musk took control of the company late Thursday, according to a source familiar with the situation.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO