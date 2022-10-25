Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
Zoop Secures $15M+ in Backing and Formalizes Partnership with Ready Player Me Ahead of Global Platform Launch on Hedera
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Zoop, the digital celebrity collectibles trading platform created by RJ Phillips and Tim Stokely, alongside other key team members responsible for turning Onlyfans into a billion-dollar unicorn, today announces new support and two strategic partnerships in advance of its highly anticipated global launch. On the back of an oversubscribed seed round, Zoop has secured $15M in grants and investments. Additionally, Ready Player Me, the leading platform for cross-game avatars, is partnering with Zoop to provide interoperability between Zoop’s avatars and compatible games and apps and to support secure transactions and processing, Zoop is on enterprise-grade public ledger Hedera. Together, these partnerships will provide additional functionality and utility for one of the most closely watched launches in all of web3. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005231/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
salestechstar.com
Delinea Appoints Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances
Delinea, a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the appointment of Timothy Puccio as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. Puccio assumes leadership of Delinea’s world-class global partner ecosystem, consisting of value-added resellers, global systems integrators, strategic alliances, and technical partners.
TechCrunch
Integration platform Cinchy lands fresh cash to connect data sources
“Data management remains an expensive chore, and a proliferation of apps producing an ever-increasing volume of data only adds to the challenge. As a result, rather than being a business driver or competitive advantage, data is more often a drain on IT budgets and a nightmare for compliance teams,” DeMers said. “The Cinchy platform addresses many of the challenges associated with today’s IT environments, specifically those defined by data silos, data copies and complex code.”
marinelink.com
Marlink helps drive Odfjell’s Digital Strategy
Marlink signed an agreement with Odfjell Management AS to provide seamless access to global enterprise and crew applications across 52 vessels. The contract includes 43 vessels managed by Odfjell Management Norway and another nine operated by Thome Management Singapore. Marlink will deploy its hybrid connectivity solution to the fleet, including high throughput VSAT, L-band and 4G services using software-defined routing (SD-WAN) for seamless, intelligent data flow via Marlink’s onboard XChange router.
A New Metaverse Platform Arrives to Help Fans Support Virtual Influencers
Steve Huff is an Editor and Reporter at dot.LA. Steve was previously managing editor for The Metaverse Post and before that deputy digital editor for Maxim magazine. He has written for Inside Hook, Observer and New York Mag. Steve is the author of two official tie-ins books for AMC’s hit “Breaking Bad” prequel, “Better Call Saul.” He’s also a classically-trained tenor and has performed with opera companies and orchestras all over the Eastern U.S. He lives in the greater Boston metro area with his wife, educator Dr. Dana Huff.
NASDAQ
Is The Metaverse About to Transform B2B?
The metaverse is no longer just a matter of speculation — many companies are developing viable ways for companies to interact with their own teams and clients in a virtual environment. While most adoption has been from consumer brands so far (such as Nike and Gucci), the metaverse also has huge potential for the B2B space.
6 Reasons Why You Need a Digital Marketing Strategy
The world is changing. The influence of technological advancements on market dynamics and customer preferences has changed how marketers promoted their products and services in the past.
salestechstar.com
OnviSource Offers AI-Driven, Automated Analytics Across Multi-Vendor Systems with Initiatives
UniverSum Teleservice Delivers Cloud Solutions that Operate Seamlessly across Multi-Vendor Telephone Answering Systems and Applications, as well as Funding Certain User Associations’ Efforts in Enhancing Member Benefits. OnviSource announced the successful deployment of its new initiative, UniverSum Teleservice. UniverSum Teleservice extends Company’s new Intelligent Transformation beyond Intelligent Automation™ strategy...
Making Science Recognised by Google Cloud as Fastest-growing Partner in Sales In 2022
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Making Science, a digital acceleration company, has received the Cloud 2022 Award in the Sales Growth in 2022 category, from Google Cloud. With this recognition, which is part of Google Cloud Iberia’s ‘Hackathon Awards 2022’, the technology giant seeks to reward the work of various companies in areas such as growth, investment in capacities or growth, investment in capabilities or industry solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005596/en/ Left to right: Santiago Larrauri, New Business Director at Making Science, Miguel López, Architecture & Infrastructure Engineering Director at Making Science, Penélope Los Arcos Llaneza, Cloud Partner Development Manager, Iberia at Google, Bruno Heese, Managing Director, Partners and Channels, EMEA at Google, and Francois Tabard, Channel Sales Director EMEA South at Google. (Photo: Business Wire)
cxmtoday.com
Bloomreach Launches New Feature Contextual Personalization
Bloomreach, the Commerce Experience Cloud, announced the launch of Contextual Personalization, a new feature from Bloomreach Engagement that allows marketers to tap into the missed revenue opportunities presented by traditional A/B testing. As marketers prepare for the holiday shopping season ahead, this feature will ensure they can drive maximum conversion...
thefastmode.com
Red Hat Launches its Workstation-as-a-Service Offering on AWS
Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations on AWS, a cloud-based, virtual workstation built on the hardened innovation foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Accessible via an Amazon-provided NICE DCV client or standard web browsers, the service delivers a high-end Red Hat Enterprise Linux...
NBC New York
The Major Space Players and Diverging Strategies in the Race to Connect Your Smartphone Via Satellites
An ambitious race to connect directly from space to devices like smartphones began in earnest earlier this year. A host of projects and partners – from Apple, Iridium, SpaceX, T-Mobile and AT&T, among others – have come to the fore in 2022. The potential untapped is spurring a...
salestechstar.com
Hyland names industry veteran Chris McLaughlin Chief Revenue Officer
New role to drive Hyland’s sales, marketing, revenue operations and revenue growth efforts. Hyland, a leading content services provider, has named industry veteran Chris McLaughlin its new chief revenue officer. The role was designed to meet the demands of Hyland’s rapid global expansion, and McLaughlin will play an essential...
salestechstar.com
ibex Receives 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
Wave X recognized for innovative customer service technology and improving the customer experience. ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Wave X as a 2022 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
JPMorgan Expands Merchant Services Offering in APAC
Global financial services firm J.P. Morgan is expanding its merchant services capabilities in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and will be offering them in seven markets in the region by the end of the year. Already offering its acquiring solution in Australia, India and Japan, the firm recently expanded to New Zealand, Singapore...
getnews.info
MegaHoot Technologies Partners with Sundowner Future Properties to Develop Blockchain Enabled Property Technology Platforms
MegaHoot Technologies along with Sundowner Future Properties are developing property technology systems for the luxury real estate market. It was announced today that American software and technology company, MegaHoot Technologies, Inc “MegaHoot”, has partnered with Kenya based real estate development company Sundowner Future Properties to develop and deploy innovative blockchain enabled property technology systems that will span across building management systems, risk management systems, property management, payment and aggregation systems.
salestechstar.com
Shoplazza, a Global leading eCommerce Platform, Officially Introduced to North American Tech Network at Disrupt
Shoplazza, a global Shopping Cart SaaS Pioneer, has officially introduced its innovations and technology to the North American Tech Network at TechCrunch Disrupt from October 18 to 20. Disrupt is one of the most influential conference events in the tech industry in North America. Shoplazza has partnered with TechCrunch Disrupt to showcase how our all-in-one eCommerce solutions and partner ecosystem empower our 360,000+ global merchants.
StockX Taps Industry Veteran Paul Foley as Its Head of Brand Protection
StockX has added a new role created with verification and protecting the brand in mind, and has hired an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience for the job. The marketplace has hired Paul Foley as its head of brand protection at StockX. In the role, StockX said Foley will work alongside its existing supply chain, operations and verification team. Here, Foley will advance core verification capabilities while designing strategies to protect the StockX brand and related anti-counterfeiting of manufacturing brands that trade across the marketplace. “Protecting customers and ensuring they receive verified products is at the heart of our...
Comments / 0