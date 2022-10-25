Read full article on original website
Lakers Fall To Vulcans
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football looked for their first win at home in 2022 Saturday afternoon with the Lakers unable to do so. Despite the team's best efforts, Cal (Pa.) got the win by a final of 44-20. How it Happened. The Vulcans got the scoring started and was able...
Field Hockey Falls in Close Game to Golden Bears
Erie, Pa. - The Lakers were tasked with another tough PSAC opponent in Kutztown Saturday night and while they did all they could to keep up, they were unsuccessful. Mercyhurst fought hard throughout and kept themselves within striking distance, but were not able to come away with the win, falling 2-1. How it Happened.
Men's Soccer Defeats Slippery Rock in Last Game of Regular Season
Slippery Rock, Pa. – Second-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer finishes the regular season without a loss, as they defeat Slippery Rock by a score of 4-0, and move on to 17-0-1 on the season. The Lakers go undefeated for the first time in program history and record a perfect conference season going 10-0 and clinching the first spot in PSAC West.
Mercyhurst Men’s Hockey Drops Game Two To Niagara
Erie, Pa. - After a tie in game one of the weekend, the Lakers returned home in hopes of being able to use the advantage from their home crowd to propel them to the win. That did not end up being the case, though, with a trio of goals from the Purple Eagles sinking the Lakers by a final of 3-2. How it Happened.
Lakers Drop Five-Set Fight with Cal
Erie, Pa. – Despite great efforts, Mercyhurst Volleyball fell to Cal (Pa.) in a five-set thrill ride. After the Lakers took the first two sets, they dropped the next three in close contests with them now moving to 3-20 on the year. How It Happened. The first set was...
Lakers Falls to Slippery Rock
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Volleyball did not get their weekend started the way they had hoped with the team falling to the Rock at home in four sets. The Lakers got off to a solid start with them jumping out to a 14-8 lead before Slippery Rock called a timeout in the opening set. Mercyhurst got out to a 5-1 lead before keeping their opponents at arm's length for the remainder of the canto. Alexa Mitchell proved to be big for the Lakers early on as she played a part in each of the first three points with a pair of aces and an assist. The Rock never allows things to get out of hand as they battled Mercyhurst the whole way, but were not quite able to come all the way back as the Lakers finished ahead 25-20 at the end of the first set.
Laker Rowing Has Strong Showing in Turn of the Bear
Ithaca, N.Y. - The Lakers make it back-to-back weeks in which they put together solid performances. After a successful outing in the Head of the Charles in Boston, Ma. Last weekend, the team turned around to take part in the Turn of the Bear with two top three finishes to their ledger.
Fast Five: Men's Hockey Starts AHA Play with Home and Home
ERIE, Pa.—After picking up their first win of the season, the Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team looks to build some momentum as they start conference play. The Lakers are set for a home and home matchup this weekend as they travel to Niagara on Friday evening and return home for a second contest on Saturday night.
Fast Five: Men's Rowing Readies for Turn of the Bear
Erie, Pa. – Mercyhurst Men's Rowing returns to action this Saturday, October 29th, as they participate in the Turn of the Bear, hosted by Cornell in Ithaca, N.Y. to finish out their fall portion of the 2022-23 schedule. 1. Building Momentum. The Lakers opened their season last week with...
Women's Rowing Prepares for Turn of the Bear Regatta
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Rowing travels to Ithaca, NY on Saturday, October 29th to participate in Turn of the Bear regatta, hosted by Cornell. The Lakers opened their season with the Head of the Charles regatta last weekend. The reigning national champion women's eight picked up right where they left off with them claiming gold in their race. The boat of Emma Lassig (1), Teagan Spracklen (2), Blythe Lyons (3), Autumn Kearny (4), Elizabeth Northrup (5), Ann Kathrin Mueller (6), Maclain Zajicek (7), Erin Jackson (8), and Seanna Zona (c) led throughout the race with them winning first with a time of 16:32.228.
