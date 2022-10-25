Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Volleyball did not get their weekend started the way they had hoped with the team falling to the Rock at home in four sets. The Lakers got off to a solid start with them jumping out to a 14-8 lead before Slippery Rock called a timeout in the opening set. Mercyhurst got out to a 5-1 lead before keeping their opponents at arm's length for the remainder of the canto. Alexa Mitchell proved to be big for the Lakers early on as she played a part in each of the first three points with a pair of aces and an assist. The Rock never allows things to get out of hand as they battled Mercyhurst the whole way, but were not quite able to come all the way back as the Lakers finished ahead 25-20 at the end of the first set.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO