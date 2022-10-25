Read full article on original website
leaked photos of the Wisconsin women's volleyball team appeared from the player's phonehellasMadison, WI
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
beckersspine.com
SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
nbc15.com
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alternative burial method is gaining interest in Dane County, with one green cemetery saying it’s on a fast track to run out of space as another hopes to open next year. Supporters of green burials say their way follows tradition, in the way humans...
Hundreds make use of Madison’s temporary men’s shelter
Hundreds of people in the Madison area have already made use of the city's newest men's shelter--just two week after it opened.
nomadlawyer.org
Janesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Janesville, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Janesville Wisconsin. There are many things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin. The town is dedicated to preserving its historic buildings. About 20% of its buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city is also committed to culture and the arts.
WIFR
Family goes one year without answers on Melissa Trumpy’s dissapearance
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Benny Affrunti says it’s a battle between giving false hope, and no hope to his three children, one year after their 37-year-old mother, Melissa Trumpy of Monticello, vanished with no trace. “I feel helpless trying to console them, and trying to help them, it’s hard,”...
nbc15.com
Fitchburg tactical response, rollover wreck linked
-A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Protesters gather on UW campus...
wortfm.org
Peter Fauerbach, “Fauerbach Brewing Company, Madison Wisconsin, 1848-1967”
Stu Levitan welcome Peter Fauerbach, the namesake and great-great-grandson of the founder of the brewing company that is synonymous with Madison, for a discussion of his award-winning, lavishly illustrated new book, Fauerbach Brewing Company Madison Wisconsin 1848-1967. The elder Peter Fauerbach was born in Bavaria in 1830, emigrated to the...
WISN
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
nbc15.com
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New documents obtained by NBC15 Investigates give more details on the construction project going on at the site of the Oregon duplex explosion, including which companies were doing the work at the site. Damage to homes and the surrounding area after an explosion in Oregon is...
Dane County couple builds their dream net zero energy home
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Traditional American homes use a lot of energy and most don’t produce any in return. When engaged Madison area couple Kevin Frick and Jacqueline Friedel decided to build their home, they wanted to align their lifestyle with their environmental values. The couple purchased a lot at Terravessa, a new home community east of County Highway MM in...
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in connection with the mayhem last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks’ intent during her closing arguments as Brooks’ monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the parade shows he intended to kill people, she said. “Just stop driving. That’s it. It’s really that simple. Not one person had to be hurt that day if he would have just stopped driving,” Opper said. “He plowed through 68 different people. Sixty-eight. How can you hit one and keep going? How can you hit two and keep going? How can you hit three and keep going? It didn’t faze him a bit. He kept going until he got to the end and there were no more bodies to hit.”
nbc15.com
Verona police searching for endangered missing man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
In the 608: Sun Prairie family’s Halloween tradition
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The Vokoun family has a unique Halloween tradition. They go all out for Halloween with a big display in their yard that you certainly won’t miss. They change their theme from year to year. It was all about pirates in 2021, and now this year the outdoor display consists of a Mad Scientist / Dr. Frankenstein...
wearegreenbay.com
Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway
(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Check conifer trees for severe root disease
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released earlier this month information alerting the public to risk of severe root disease in conifer trees. According to the release, the public is asked to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion...
Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership
MADISON, Wis. — The presence of conservative commentator Matt Walsh on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday attracted hundreds of students and community members in and around Memorial Union – though not all fans of his. Dozens protested his visit and the film he was screening as transphobic and harmful. “They are certainly feeling unheard and unprotected and uncared for,...
stoughtonnews.com
Dane County Sheriff candidate questionnaire
The Stoughton Courier Hub sent questionnaires to both candidates for the Dane County Sheriff race: Kalvin Barrett and Anthony Hamilton. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements. Kalvin Barrett (D) Why are you running?. Every resident of Dane...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?
Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
nbc15.com
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
nbc15.com
Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average renter in Dane County is paying $300 more per month in 2022 than in 2010, according to the Dane County Housing Advisory Committee. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. According to...
