Madison, WI

beckersspine.com

SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
MADISON, WI
nomadlawyer.org

Janesville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Janesville, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Janesville Wisconsin. There are many things to do in Janesville, Wisconsin. The town is dedicated to preserving its historic buildings. About 20% of its buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The city is also committed to culture and the arts.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Fitchburg tactical response, rollover wreck linked

-A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Protesters gather on UW campus...
FITCHBURG, WI
wortfm.org

Peter Fauerbach, “Fauerbach Brewing Company, Madison Wisconsin, 1848-1967”

Stu Levitan welcome Peter Fauerbach, the namesake and great-great-grandson of the founder of the brewing company that is synonymous with Madison, for a discussion of his award-winning, lavishly illustrated new book, Fauerbach Brewing Company Madison Wisconsin 1848-1967. The elder Peter Fauerbach was born in Bavaria in 1830, emigrated to the...
MADISON, WI
The Associated Press

Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday. Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in connection with the mayhem last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks’ intent during her closing arguments as Brooks’ monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the parade shows he intended to kill people, she said. “Just stop driving. That’s it. It’s really that simple. Not one person had to be hurt that day if he would have just stopped driving,” Opper said. “He plowed through 68 different people. Sixty-eight. How can you hit one and keep going? How can you hit two and keep going? How can you hit three and keep going? It didn’t faze him a bit. He kept going until he got to the end and there were no more bodies to hit.”
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Verona police searching for endangered missing man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway

(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
DANE COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

DNR: Check conifer trees for severe root disease

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released earlier this month information alerting the public to risk of severe root disease in conifer trees. According to the release, the public is asked to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership

MADISON, Wis. — The presence of conservative commentator Matt Walsh on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday attracted hundreds of students and community members in and around Memorial Union – though not all fans of his. Dozens protested his visit and the film he was screening as transphobic and harmful. “They are certainly feeling unheard and unprotected and uncared for,...
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Dane County Sheriff candidate questionnaire

The Stoughton Courier Hub sent questionnaires to both candidates for the Dane County Sheriff race: Kalvin Barrett and Anthony Hamilton. Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words. Responses may have been trimmed to meet word requirements. Kalvin Barrett (D) Why are you running?. Every resident of Dane...
DANE COUNTY, WI
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
MADISON, WI

