ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlestondaily.net

Starving Actor Food Reviews says Home Team BBQ in West Ashley is the Best BBQ ever – Check out this new video

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina City Makes National Geographic Top Destination List

Whether you are looking for a place to move, visit, or add to your bucket list, National Geographic has you covered. They have released their top destinations for 2023. According to CBS58, coming in at No.1 was Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They state it’s “a vibrant Great Lakes city that celebrates its cultural community as much as its breweries.” Also on the list are Alberta, Canada, Ghana, Big Bend National Park, Egypt, Switzerland, Utah, and Austria.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina

Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston proposing major cost of living adjustments for employees in 2023 budget

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is proposing up to 13% cost-of-living increases for city employees in the 2023 budget. Firefighters in Charleston have been asking the city for a pay increase, even demonstrating at city hall, for nearly a year. John Baker with the Charleston Association of Firefighters Local 61 said they are grateful the measures are going before the Charleston City Council.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
Charleston City Paper

Monsters that may lurk around Charleston

Charleston is a modern, bustling city, but beyond the cafes and markets, strange things are lurking in the city’s darker corners — monsters!. From the creepy plat-eyes to a legendary mermaid tale, Charleston lore is rich in colorful stories of weird creatures. Sightings of unusual things in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lidl opens new $11M store in South Carolina

Lidl U.S. continues its growth push as the hard discounter last Wednesday opened its new $11 million Lidl store at 8849 Dorchester Rd. in North Charleston, South Carolina. Built for Lidl from the ground up, the new store brings in 40 new jobs with starting pay for all associates at $16.50, which includes comprehensive benefits, the Arlington, Virgina-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group said. The grocery retailer also offers healthcare for all full-time and part-time positions.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 must-try foods at the Coastal Carolina Fair

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Coastal Carolina Fair opens on Thursday afternoon and it’s so close we can practically taste it. For many eager fairgoers, the biggest reason to attend is to taste the delicious, sometimes strange concoctions that food vendors serve up throughout the 11-day event. Of course, all the classic fare such as foot-long […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coastal Carolina Fair online tickets sales suspended due to fraudulent activity

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Online ticketing for the Coastal Carolina Fair has been suspended due to reported fraudulent activity, according to fair organizers. A spokesman for the Coastal Carolina Fair said the fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday, prompting the suspension of online sales until further notice and the voiding of fraudulent sales to protect patrons. […]
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

West Ashley neighborhood goes all out with Halloween displays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We’re inching closer and closer to Halloween, and residents across the Lowcountry are busy preparing their homes for trick-or-treaters. For one neighborhood, Carolina Bay in West Ashley, decorating for the spookiest time of year is serious business. What started as just a few over-the-top displays has turned into some healthy competition for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Women leaders share advice, life experiences at YWCA What Women Bring luncheon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Women from all professions and backgrounds attended the annual ‘What Women Bring’ luncheon Thursday. This is the fifth year that the YWCA Greater Charleston has held the event to honor successful women in the state. The event was held at Trident Technical College in North Charleston at the Conference Center at Thornley Campus.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Central Avenue was shut down after a crash Friday night in Summerville. Summerville Communication Center officials say Central Avenue at West Carolina Avenue was shut down just before 7 p.m. A car ended up flipping over in the crash. The details of the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy