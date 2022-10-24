Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
charlestondaily.net
Starving Actor Food Reviews says Home Team BBQ in West Ashley is the Best BBQ ever – Check out this new video
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina City Makes National Geographic Top Destination List
Whether you are looking for a place to move, visit, or add to your bucket list, National Geographic has you covered. They have released their top destinations for 2023. According to CBS58, coming in at No.1 was Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They state it’s “a vibrant Great Lakes city that celebrates its cultural community as much as its breweries.” Also on the list are Alberta, Canada, Ghana, Big Bend National Park, Egypt, Switzerland, Utah, and Austria.
South Carolina Woman Scores $300,000 Lottery Prize: 'It Was An Amazing Day'
The lucky winner was on her way to the store when a detour won her a six-figure prize.
kiss951.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
live5news.com
Charleston proposing major cost of living adjustments for employees in 2023 budget
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is proposing up to 13% cost-of-living increases for city employees in the 2023 budget. Firefighters in Charleston have been asking the city for a pay increase, even demonstrating at city hall, for nearly a year. John Baker with the Charleston Association of Firefighters Local 61 said they are grateful the measures are going before the Charleston City Council.
charlestondaily.net
Latest Average Rent Prices Charleston, North Charleston and Daniel Island (October 2022)
As of October 22, 2022, the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in North Charleston, SC is $1,285. This is a 3% decrease compared to the previous year. As of October 22, 2022, the average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Daniel Island, Charleston, SC is $1,835. This is a 41% increase compared to the previous year.
Country music singer Neal McCoy recites Pledge of Allegiance at Lowcountry mansion
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Country music singer Neal McCoy stopped by a Lowcountry mansion to recite the Pledge of Allegiance ahead of his Thursday performance at the Coastal Carolina Fair. The singer was at the Woodlands Mansion in Dorchester County for the pledge Thursday morning. He was joined by members of the Summerville Fire Department. […]
abcnews4.com
West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
Charleston City Paper
Monsters that may lurk around Charleston
Charleston is a modern, bustling city, but beyond the cafes and markets, strange things are lurking in the city’s darker corners — monsters!. From the creepy plat-eyes to a legendary mermaid tale, Charleston lore is rich in colorful stories of weird creatures. Sightings of unusual things in the...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lidl opens new $11M store in South Carolina
Lidl U.S. continues its growth push as the hard discounter last Wednesday opened its new $11 million Lidl store at 8849 Dorchester Rd. in North Charleston, South Carolina. Built for Lidl from the ground up, the new store brings in 40 new jobs with starting pay for all associates at $16.50, which includes comprehensive benefits, the Arlington, Virgina-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group said. The grocery retailer also offers healthcare for all full-time and part-time positions.
5 must-try foods at the Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Coastal Carolina Fair opens on Thursday afternoon and it’s so close we can practically taste it. For many eager fairgoers, the biggest reason to attend is to taste the delicious, sometimes strange concoctions that food vendors serve up throughout the 11-day event. Of course, all the classic fare such as foot-long […]
Coastal Carolina Fair online tickets sales suspended due to fraudulent activity
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Online ticketing for the Coastal Carolina Fair has been suspended due to reported fraudulent activity, according to fair organizers. A spokesman for the Coastal Carolina Fair said the fraudulent activity was detected Wednesday, prompting the suspension of online sales until further notice and the voiding of fraudulent sales to protect patrons. […]
West Ashley pizza restaurant remembers employee killed in 2021 robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley location of Paisano’s Pizza Grill was closed Thursday as staff celebrated the life of a former employee. Logan Traynham was killed in a robbery shortly after 9:00 p.m. on October 27, 2021. One year later, the restaurant gave those who knew Traynham the day off to reflect on […]
Goose Creek woman left paying for faulty solar panels after company goes bankrupt
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Going green’ is not coming with the perks it promises for a Goose Creek woman. Tina Willis said she is paying thousands of extra dollars after her solar panels stopped working, and the company she bought them from went bankrupt. She’s also not the only one in this situation. The […]
Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
West Ashley neighborhood goes all out with Halloween displays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We’re inching closer and closer to Halloween, and residents across the Lowcountry are busy preparing their homes for trick-or-treaters. For one neighborhood, Carolina Bay in West Ashley, decorating for the spookiest time of year is serious business. What started as just a few over-the-top displays has turned into some healthy competition for […]
live5news.com
Women leaders share advice, life experiences at YWCA What Women Bring luncheon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Women from all professions and backgrounds attended the annual ‘What Women Bring’ luncheon Thursday. This is the fifth year that the YWCA Greater Charleston has held the event to honor successful women in the state. The event was held at Trident Technical College in North Charleston at the Conference Center at Thornley Campus.
Charleston lottery players hope to win Powerball’s $700M jackpot
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you feeling lucky? $700,000,000 is up for grabs in one of the biggest Powerball jackpots of the year and the fifth-largest Powerball in history. Lottery players are flocking to gas stations across the Lowcountry to purchase tickets in hopes of making their dreams come true. South Carolina has been […]
live5news.com
Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Central Avenue was shut down after a crash Friday night in Summerville. Summerville Communication Center officials say Central Avenue at West Carolina Avenue was shut down just before 7 p.m. A car ended up flipping over in the crash. The details of the...
Comments / 0