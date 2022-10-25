Read full article on original website
Lakefield Standard
Local FFA team strikes gold at nationals
The Jackson County Central FFA Chapter’s ag technology and mechanical systems team struck gold at the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis this week. All four team members — Zachary Rasmussen, Joseph Mohr, Keenan Ambrose and Dan Stubbe — ranked gold individually to lead the team to a prestigious gold team ranking.
Lakefield Standard
Notice Of Public Accuracy Test
Jackson County will test the electronic voting equipment to be used for the vote tabulation in the General election to be held on November 8, 2022. The test will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. The test will be conducted in the Board of Commissioners Room...
Lakefield Standard
JCC reviewing offer on MS property
The Lakefield Economic Development Association has made an offer to purchase the land at the north end of Main Street on which the current Jackson County Central Middle School stands. But the JCC B...
Lakefield Standard
Bid accepted on new addition to high school
Plans to construct a 5,000-square-foot career and technical education wing on the northeast side of the Jackson County Central High School took a big step forward Monday as the JCC Board of Educat...
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
Lakefield Standard
Guest columnist: It’s time to ask the tough questions
Election season is one of the most exciting, anticipated and important times in our history. We, the people, have the right to voice our concerns and vote for the ones we believe will fight for what we believe in, and who will stand up for what is right, not what is easy. It’s convenient to join forces and go with the flow. But it takes special individuals to stand on their own and say enough is enough yet acknowledge the team with which they are working.
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
Lakefield Standard
Trunks full of treats to line park
Car trunks full of treats will line up at North City Park this Saturday as the Ladies of Lakefield host their seventh trunk-or-treat event. The event runs from 2 to 4 p.m. Ladies of Lakefield me...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after threatening Sioux Falls hospital
GRANVILLE, Iowa (KELO)– A Granville, Iowa, man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an A-K-47. Because...
kduz.com
Hanska Woman Charged with Felony Tax Crimes
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Brown County Attorney’s Office recently charged Jana Marie Makela, of Hanska, with 12 tax-related felonies. She is charged with:. 3 felony counts of filing false or fraudulent sales tax returns. 3 felony counts of failing to...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for false ID after accident
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Seventh Street and Sixth Avenue in Sheldon. Baudilio Lopez-Lopez was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry east on Seventh Street when he said a southbound 2015 Ford Escape driven by...
Lakefield Standard
Halloween parade tradition to continue
The decades-old tradition of the Lakefield Halloween Parade will continue. Costumed kiddos are invited to gather at the north end of Main Street at 6:15 p.m. on Halloween for a 6:30 march down Main...
Lakefield Standard
October 28, 2022
The second-seeded Jackson County Central volleyball team was upset by No. 7 Montevideo Friday in the Section 3AA opener. The loss ends JCC’s season with a record of 18-12. The Huskies won the first set 25-15, but the Thunder Hawks won the next two 25-17 and 25-19. JCC dominated the fourth set 25–13 to keep its season alive before Montevideo […]
Lakefield Standard
Sheriff’s report 10-27-22
A deputy investigated a report of theft by check at a Jackson business. A deputy investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in Heron Lake. A 2000 Ford F-250 was reported stolen from the ExpressWay parking lot. The matter remains under investigation. Oct. 14. A deputy investigated a property damage...
Lakefield Standard
Paplow qualifies for state
Jackson County Central junior Evan Paplow has qualified for the Class A state cross country meet after finishing 10th at the Section 3A meet Thursday in Luverne. The JCC boys finished eighth in the team standings and the JCC girls were 12th. The Luverne and Redwood Valley boys’ teams qualified...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
headlightherald.com
The road to recovery
Chris Bornitz wasn’t planning on hitting the highway on his Harley on the night of July 29. He also didn’t plan on hitting the ditch after a deer ran out in front of him. That deer, of course, forced Bornitz to swerve and lay down his bike on a highway between Storden and Walnut Grove; once he entered the ditch, he went through the handle bars and his right knee hit the gas tank.
myklgr.com
Morton woman sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses
A Morton woman, Joan Rae Pendleton, age 23, was sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses that occurred during a stop at a Redwood Falls business. According to court documents, on Aug. 15, 2019, the Redwood Falls Police Department received a report of a Pendleton passed out in a vehicle at one of the car washes in Redwood Falls. Dispatch advised officers she already had an active apprehension and detention order for her arrest.
knuj.net
SATURDAY CORN FIELD FIRE
The New Ulm and Hanska Fire Departments were called out Saturday afternoon at 4:04 for a corn field fire on County Road 24 about 1 ½ miles west of Highway 15. New Ulm Fire Chief Paul Macho says it appears the fire had started in a ditch and spread to a nearby corn field as well as a grove and hay bales near the grove. Fire crews were on scene for about four hours. No injuries were reported. A cause is under investigation by the New Ulm Fire Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Macho is urging citizens to be aware of the very dry conditions and to avoid burning of any kind.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited on charge of OWI
LARCHWOOD—A 31-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited Thursday, Oct. 20, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Lyon County. The citing of Kyle John Petersen stemmed from the stop of 2010 Ford Escape for speeding about 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on 100th Street near the Ashley Avenue intersection about five miles northwest of Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
