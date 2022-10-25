Election season is one of the most exciting, anticipated and important times in our history. We, the people, have the right to voice our concerns and vote for the ones we believe will fight for what we believe in, and who will stand up for what is right, not what is easy. It’s convenient to join forces and go with the flow. But it takes special individuals to stand on their own and say enough is enough yet acknowledge the team with which they are working.

2 DAYS AGO