ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 6

Adam Fair
1d ago

lmao! The people blasting her are the same people that don't even know what a woman is. Ahahahahaha!!!

Reply(1)
5
Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
105.5 The Fan

Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home

Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
SUN VALLEY, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Comedy Star Will Ferrell Surprises A Small Town Idaho Bar

Henry Winkler? Absolutely. Peyton Manning? Definitely. Will Ferrell? I guess so!. Add former Saturday Night Live cast member and comedy superstar Will Ferrell to the list of celebrities that have recently made Idaho their fly-fishing vacation destination. Will and some friends started their fishing trip in Ketchum and Sun Valley...
IDAHO STATE
maloriesadventures.com

Montana Huntress Kills and Skins a Husky, Confusing it with a Wolf

Breaking News as of 9/28/22: I’m trying to put together the words… usually I leave this stuff alone completely, but this is beyond disturbing. Montana huntress Amber Rose Barnes was responsible for killing and skinning a husky that she thought was a wolf. She then proceeded to brag about it on social media (see her post down below, but be warned, it is disturbing).
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy