Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
Why Idaho Has Some of the Worst Eating Options in the Country
Food is one of the best things on the planet. We all need it to survive, and everyone eats differently, but the one thing we can agree on is that food is delicious. Each state and culture bring its spin to food through the dishes they make, how they are prepared, and the diversity in it makes eating enjoyable for many. When it comes to food states and cities, there are some known to be better than others. How do Idaho and the cities in the state compare to the rest of the country when it comes to being a foodie city and state?
Idaho’s Scariest Haunted Halloween Experience is in Caldwell
October is winding down faster than we can say Happy Halloween. Speaking of our favorite scary night, Monday, you still have a chance to enjoy Idaho's most creative terrifying Halloween Experience. If you're new to the area or a kid at heart, it's time to make the run to Caldwell, Idaho, to experience The Haunted World.
15 Boise Area Destinations for Irresistible Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Living with an amateur chef that makes a killer adult grilled cheese sandwich, we know it's hard to outdo a good homemade sandwich. But somedays? Between meetings, deadlines and following up on e-mails that just keep piling up in your inbox the workday can get downright exhausting. When both your mind and body are just totally burnt out, the last thing that you want to do is spend time in the kitchen making dinner. You just want warm, gooey comfort food to help heal your soul.
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College
Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
Popular Homemade Boise Christmas Light Display Has Closed
One of the Treasure Valley's favorite homemade Christmas light displays won't be lighting up Southeast Boise this holiday season. Local Christmas light displays add joy and excitement to our community. The really good ones are the ones we come back to see every year. The Christmas light display at 2469...
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s
Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
Meridian Bar Has Arguably The Best Bloody Mary In Idaho
There was once a time when I would say that nothing beats an ice-cold beer on the weekend. Fast-forward to now and that tune has completely changed – whether it's a mimosa or a Bloody mary, there are several other ways to treat your tastebuds on the weekend. While...
City of Boise Offers 11 Safety Tips Ahead of Halloween
The City of Boise is coming alive for Spooky Season and we are totally here for it. Spend any time driving around town and you are bound to see all sorts of fun and festive decorations out. There are massive inflatable pumpkins, jack-o-lanterns, tomb stones and more! Even just walking into a local grocery store is enough to get you into the halloween spirit!
Could Idaho Support One of These Major League Sports?
Earlier this week I asked you "What do you think is missing from the Treasure Valley?" and the responses were great! Throughout the comments I noticed a lot of people saying a "Professional sports team" which I decided to follow that up with "If Boise/Treasure Valley were to get a professional sports team, which professional league would you want?"
Post Register
Meridian apartment fire sobering reminder about kitchen safety
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Fire Department reported responding to an apartment fire on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, around 11:00 p.m. The structure fire was located in an apartment building on N. Webb Way in Meridian, Idaho. Crews determined the cause of the fire as an unattended cooking accident and...
eastidahonews.com
Turkey troubles: Idaho farmers explain multiple factors impacting this year’s turkey supply
KUNA (KIVI TV) — Thanksgiving is four weeks away and due to the recent cases of bird flu, plus inflation and weather changes, turkey farmers are left with not as many turkeys as normal. Cabalo’s Orchard and Garden in Kuna is one of the main local farms in the...
Boise Police looking for missing 15-year-old
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway last seen on Oct. 4. Kaylise was last seen wearing a black tube sweater and black ripped jeans on on the 3000 block of S Milwaukee Ln. She is described as being about 4'8" and 80 pounds, with short red hair and green eyes. Kaylise also has a nose piercing and tattoos on her left hand and arm.
Post Register
Boise resident's dog taken from backyard by wild animal
Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report Monday morning from a Boise resident that their dog had been taken from their back yard on Sunday by a wild animal. The resident stated that after letting their 18-pound miniature labradoodle out, they went to get the dog and...
$1.6 Million Home in Nampa is the Perfect “Idaho” Home [Photos]
Find out why this home in Nampa is the perfect “Idaho” home. It may not be an extravagant 8-million-dollar home on the highest mountain top, but it has everything and Idahoan wants/needs. This is a 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home with 4,426 square feet of space on 1.01-acre lot, and...
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
8 Events Taking Place this Halloween Weekend in Twin Falls and Boise
For many of us it has snuck up, and for some, it has been a long wait, but Halloween weekend is finally here. With the holiday falling on a Monday, it makes it more of a three-day event this year than a one-day holiday. Many are taking advantage of the calendar this year and holding many Halloween events before the day itself, and that benefits the residents of Twin Falls, as there is much to do this weekend and much candy to be had.
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0