WhatsApp is forcing all users to agree to its controversial new privacy policy by 8 February, or else lose access to the app.The move has led many users to seek alternatives, with high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Edward Snowden urging users to switch to more privacy-focussed services.Even WhatsApp’s creators, who sold the app to Facebook in 2014 for $18 billion, have turned their back on the app, with co-founder Brian Acton saying in a 2018 interview: “I sold my users’ privacy for a larger benefit.”Read more: How to leave WhatsApp without losing all your dataThe Facebook-owned app has...

2 DAYS AGO