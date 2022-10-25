ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

YouTube's shrinking ad business is an ominous sign for the battered online ad market

YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
u.today

Dogecoin Price Jumps 13% as Elon Musk Twitter Deal Nears Conclusion

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
WASHINGTON STATE
u.today

Whale Parts with 3.3 Trillion SHIB, Now Holds Zero Coins: Details

u.today

Whales Respond to SHIB Price Surge with Astonishing Fund Movements

thebrag.com

Twitter working on the ability to receive verifications codes via WhatsApp

Twitter is reportedly working on the ability to allow users to receive verification codes via WhatsApp similar to receiving a text message. Twitter appears to be working on a feature that would allow users to receive verification codes via WhatsApp. This was reported by Twitter user @alex193a and later by @CultureCrave.
CNET

How to Delete Your PayPal Account Permanently

PayPal is facing criticism from ex-employees (signal-boosted by former PayPal CEO Elon Musk) and users alike after news of a policy update that would fine customers $2,500 for promoting misinformation on its services went viral. The policy, released as a leaked document online, indicated an effective date of Nov. 3, but shortly after the news broke, PayPal released a statement saying that the policy included "incorrect information."
BGR.com

Facebook was making people feel like crap from the very beginning, new study reveals

Heading into the third-quarter earnings report that’s coming on Wednesday from Meta — the parent company whose holdings include the Facebook app as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta Quest VR ecosystem — company CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still talking up Meta’s billion-dollar bet on the burgeoning metaverse. Though, how much longer he can keep that up is anyone’s guess at this point.
u.today

Investors Are Massively Shorting Ethereum, and There Are 3 Reasons Why

The Independent

WhatsApp alternatives 2021: Best messaging apps, from Telegram to Signal

WhatsApp is forcing all users to agree to its controversial new privacy policy by 8 February, or else lose access to the app.The move has led many users to seek alternatives, with high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Edward Snowden urging users to switch to more privacy-focussed services.Even WhatsApp’s creators, who sold the app to Facebook in 2014 for $18 billion, have turned their back on the app, with co-founder Brian Acton saying in a 2018 interview: “I sold my users’ privacy for a larger benefit.”Read more: How to leave WhatsApp without losing all your dataThe Facebook-owned app has...
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Shorts Getting Annihilated as Price Surges 7% in Minutes

u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 24

u.today

SHIB Shares Mysterious Teaser, Here's What Community Thinks

