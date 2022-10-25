Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
YouTube's shrinking ad business is an ominous sign for the battered online ad market
YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
u.today
Dogecoin Price Jumps 13% as Elon Musk Twitter Deal Nears Conclusion
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Whale Parts with 3.3 Trillion SHIB, Now Holds Zero Coins: Details
u.today
Whales Respond to SHIB Price Surge with Astonishing Fund Movements
thebrag.com
Twitter working on the ability to receive verifications codes via WhatsApp
Twitter is reportedly working on the ability to allow users to receive verification codes via WhatsApp similar to receiving a text message. Twitter appears to be working on a feature that would allow users to receive verification codes via WhatsApp. This was reported by Twitter user @alex193a and later by @CultureCrave.
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation
The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.
Netflix ‘login piggybackers’ can avoid ban with trick as crackdown on account sharing begins
NETFLIX is giving freeloaders a chance to move their profile off the account they've been sharing with everything in tact. Users can now migrate their profile with all their recommendations and favourites to a different account. Some might say it's a gentle nudge by the Stranger Things maker as it...
Warning for millions of Android phone owners to delete dozens of ‘battery killer’ apps now
NO-ONE likes running out of battery and apps are one of the biggest culprits. Some guzzle away at your power even when you're not using them. According to a study by pCloud last year, Fitbit is one of the worst offenders for battery drain. Experts based their analysis on the...
Netflix experts reveal how much your bills may go up if you keep sharing logins – as crackdown now ‘months away’
NETFLIX could charge you an extra £2/$2 a month for each person you share your login with. The streaming giant is due to begin cracking down on "account piggybackers" in early 2023 – and insiders have given The Sun their predictions for the increased bills. Netflix has been...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
CNET
How to Delete Your PayPal Account Permanently
PayPal is facing criticism from ex-employees (signal-boosted by former PayPal CEO Elon Musk) and users alike after news of a policy update that would fine customers $2,500 for promoting misinformation on its services went viral. The policy, released as a leaked document online, indicated an effective date of Nov. 3, but shortly after the news broke, PayPal released a statement saying that the policy included "incorrect information."
How to make your Facebook profile, photos and posts private
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Facebook was making people feel like crap from the very beginning, new study reveals
Heading into the third-quarter earnings report that’s coming on Wednesday from Meta — the parent company whose holdings include the Facebook app as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta Quest VR ecosystem — company CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still talking up Meta’s billion-dollar bet on the burgeoning metaverse. Though, how much longer he can keep that up is anyone’s guess at this point.
u.today
Investors Are Massively Shorting Ethereum, and There Are 3 Reasons Why
WhatsApp alternatives 2021: Best messaging apps, from Telegram to Signal
WhatsApp is forcing all users to agree to its controversial new privacy policy by 8 February, or else lose access to the app.The move has led many users to seek alternatives, with high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Edward Snowden urging users to switch to more privacy-focussed services.Even WhatsApp’s creators, who sold the app to Facebook in 2014 for $18 billion, have turned their back on the app, with co-founder Brian Acton saying in a 2018 interview: “I sold my users’ privacy for a larger benefit.”Read more: How to leave WhatsApp without losing all your dataThe Facebook-owned app has...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Shorts Getting Annihilated as Price Surges 7% in Minutes
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 24
u.today
SHIB Shares Mysterious Teaser, Here's What Community Thinks
