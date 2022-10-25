Read full article on original website
Related
Biden finds a happy place ahead of Election Day: Upstate New York
The president will make his second visit in three weeks to an area that has surprisingly emerged as a congressional battleground.
New York City moms, angered by failed Democrat dogma, fuel Zeldin surge in state governor's race
GOP challenger Lee Zeldin is surging in the polls in his effort to unseat New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul. Motivated "Moms for Zeldin" appear to be leading the effort.
New York Gov. Hochul defends her record on crime, blames 'human emotion' for increased sense of fear
Gov. Kathy Hochul defended her track record on crime in New York on Monday as the issue has taken center stage ahead of the gubernatorial election in two weeks.
NBC News
‘It’s not for me to decide’ abortion-related decisions, says N.Y. Democratic Congressional candidate
Candidate Josh Riley (D-N.Y.) is running in a bellwether race against Republican Marc Molinaro in New York’s 19th Congressional District. Crime and reproductive rights are amongst the top issues in the race.Oct. 25, 2022.
Maine gov accused of spending like ‘drunken sailor’ as candidates square off during debate
Maine Gov. Janet Mills faced her Republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage Monday evening for their second televised debate ahead of the midterms.
Biden admin set to warn about threats to nation’s election infrastructure
A bulletin is slated to be issued this week.
Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes tweeted that pro-Trump Black singer had 'shackles' on feet
Comments by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate in Wisconsin, have resurfaced in which he expressed contempt for Black conservative voters.
Indiana teen sheds light on 144-year-old injustice
Seven Black men were lynched in Posey County, Indiana, in 1878. It was the largest lynching in state history. Yet the whole incident had been largely forgotten -- until a 17-year-old girl heard about it. Steve Hartman shares more in "On the Road."
Comments / 2