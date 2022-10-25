(UPDATE: FOUND) Search and Rescue Underway for Woman Who Went Missing After a Walk on Her Honeydew Property

Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire on West Buhne Possibly Arson
About 12:15 this morning, emergency dispatch sent firefighters to West Buhne and California for a vehicle on fire. Before firefighters arrived, the dispatcher relayed to them that a person on scene reported, “The vehicle continues to explode.”. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a single passenger vehicle completely...
krcrtv.com
Missing woman survives a night in steep drainage ditch with her dog before being rescued
HONEYDEW, Calif. — A woman and her dog reported missing out of Honeydew were found and rescued safely by Humboldt County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday night. Crews began searching for Nelson on Tuesday morning after her family said they hadn't seen her or the dog since 1 p.m. the day prior.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Man Arrested for Hit and Run Fatality
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in...
kymkemp.com
Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata
On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:30 p.m.] Crash Closes Herrick Avenue in Eureka
About 10 p.m., two vehicles collided in the 4300 block of Fairway Drive. The crash closed Herrick Avenue/Fairway Drive around the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. Dispatch sent two ambulances Code 3 (with lights and sirens) to the scene. Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as...
lostcoastoutpost.com
29-Year-Old Arcata Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Valley West Hit-and-Run, Police Say
On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in the roadway on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. Arcata Police, Arcata Fire District, and Arcata Ambulance responded and found an injured victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
kymkemp.com
Pedestrian Dead After Being Struck by Hit and Run Driver This Morning
On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call for a pedestrian down in the roadway on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. Arcata Police, Arcata Fire District, and Arcata Ambulance responded and found an injured victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bicyclist Killed in Crash on 101 Near Herrick Offramp, CHP Reports
On 10/23/2022, at approximately 7:42 PM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus bicyclist traffic crash on US-101 Northbound, south of Herrick Avenue. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when a bicyclist was struck within the #1 lane by a 2015 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 29-year-old Colton Daniels of Eureka. The bicyclist, 51-year-old Donald Ferguson of Rio Dell, received fatal injuries as a result of this crash.
kymkemp.com
Smoke Covering Parts of SoHum and Mendocino Comes From Prescribed Burn
Wondering where all that smoke is coming from? And more importantly when will it go away? Here’s what we know. The swath of smoke is covering much of Southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino this morning. Crews started a prescribed burn in the Humboldt Redwoods State Park west of Dyerville to reduce fuel loads that lead to wildfire and keep the prairies in the area healthy.
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
kymkemp.com
Dangerous Levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) Toxins Have Been Detected in Mussels from Humboldt
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. Dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins have been detected in mussels from Humboldt and San Luis Obispo counties. The naturally occurring PSP toxins can cause illness or death in humans. Cooking does not destroy the toxin. The California...
lostcoastoutpost.com
No Charges Against Willow Creek Shooter, District Attorney Says; Investigation So Far Shows Victim the Aggressor, Shooting Justified
A man arrested for shooting a 17-year-old boy to death in Willow Creek has been released from jail with no charges filed. Peter Norton, 25, arrested for suspected murder early Sunday morning, was freed Wednesday after the district attorney had not filed charges within the mandated time. District Attorney Maggie Fleming, though she said the investigation is continuing, said it appears the shooting may have been justified.
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
Mother Nature Has Cleared the Toxic Cyanobacteria Out of Big Lagoon Until Next Summer at the Earliest, DHHS Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. The harmful algal bloom advisory for Big Lagoon has been lifted after water quality results from recent sampling showed cyanobacterial toxin concentrations below health advisory thresholds according to the State Water Resource Control Board. The original advisory was placed on the lagoon in August after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins produced by cyanobacteria.
kymkemp.com
Fire Near the Bayshore Mall This Morning
This morning, about 7:15 a.m., a black column of smoke rose from near the Bayshore Mall. It looked ominous but, according to Humboldt Bay Fire spokesperson, Talia Flores, “It was a transient camp fire that caught a big chunk of carpet which made it look like a larger fire than it was. No vehicles, no buildings involved.”
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Law Enforcement and Health Workers Attend Five-Day Crisis Intervention Team Training
Press release from Humboldt County Health and Human Services:. Nearly 30 law enforcement officers and mental health service providers from agencies across the county participated in a five-day Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training to learn strategies to better respond to people experiencing mental health crises. The Humboldt County Department of...
mendofever.com
Cat Shot By BB Gun, Theft Of Phone – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.24.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Despite Confession, McK Attempted Murder Suspect Claims He Only Wanted to Rob His Victim
Despite his full confession to being a gang hitman hired to kill a McKinleyville man, Isreal Soria Jr. testified yesterday that his only intention was to steal Dylan Eubanks’s guns and marijuana. Under questioning by defense attorney Christina DiEdoardo and cross-examination by Deputy District Attorney Trent Timm, Soria offered...
California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise
an Luis Obispo Public Health released a shellfish alert cautioning all to avoid consuming sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from San Luis Obispo and Humboldt counties as paralytic shellfish poison toxin level reach the danger zone. The post California Department of Health issues shellfish alert to avoid or maintain caution when eating shellfish as PSP toxin levels rise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
lostcoastoutpost.com
SORIA TRIAL: Accused Gunman in Alleged McK Murder-For-Hire Case Suddenly Admits Owning Loaded Revolver Found at the Scene
Testimony ended today in Isreal Soria Jr.’s jury trial, with Soria admitting an accusation he has repeatedly denied: He owned the loaded revolver found in the back yard where he was arrested after he shot McKinleyville resident Dylan Eubanks. Soria has steadfastly maintained he was armed only with a...
Comments / 0