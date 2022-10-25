Read full article on original website
FWC: Now is the time to exclude bats from your structures
Florida - Saturday October 29, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) advises the public that fall is an ideal time to exclude bats from your home or other structures. Exclusion is not permitted during bat maternity season, which officially concluded Aug. 15. Waiting until fall protects Florida’s beneficial bat populations by keeping them undisturbed while they give birth and raise their young, called pups.
Visit St. Lucie Launches New Nature & Wildlife Digital Pass
St. Lucie County - Tuesday October 25, 2022: Residents and visitors of St. Lucie, Florida (Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie & Hutchinson Island) can now experience its natural beauty and native wildlife in a new way by accessing the free Nature & Wildlife Digital Pass. Users can simply scan the...
IRSC Students Paired With High School Students in Culinary Cook-Off
Fort Pierce - Sunday October 30, 2022: Five students in Indian River State College’s (IRSC) Culinary Management program teamed up with culinary students from five area high schools on Tuesday, October 25, for the Second Annual Sunshine Kitchen Culinary Cook-Off Competition. The winning team was IRSC student Jay Schemo...
SFWMD: Despite Hurricane Ian, No Discharges from Lake O Into the Estuaries May be Necessary
South Florida - Thursday October 27, 2022: All eyes are on the South Florida Water Management District's response in the aftermath of hurricane Ian which brought record rainfall that has filled Lake Okeechobee to near capacity. As of Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported that the water level...
St. Francis Manor and The Vero Beach Opera
Fort Pierce - Friday October 28, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we speak with Bonnie Matz, the Executive Director of St. Francis Manor in Vero Beach and Linda Monaldi, the Communications and Development Coordinator for the Manor. St. Francis Manor provides affordable housing for seniors...
Volunteers Come Together for United Way’s 27th Annual Day of Caring
Indian River County - Saturday October 29, 2022: Many nonprofit and volunteer organizations throughout Indian River County offered their services to the community on Saturday, October 15 for United Way’s 27th Annual Day of Caring. As the largest one-day of service event on the Treasure Coast, the nonprofit brings...
St. Lucie County: Mail-In Ballot Request Deadline Approaching
St. Lucie County - Thursday October 27, 2022: The deadline to request a mail ballot for the November 8th General Election is approaching. Vote by Mail requests must be received by the Saint Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Vote-by-mail ballots may be requested online at www.slcelections.com, by phone at 772-462-1500 or in person during business hours.
PSLPD School Resource Officer Finds Gun on Campus - 3 Students Arrested
Port St. Lucie - Friday October 28, 2022: The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested two 16-year-old students and a 15-year-old student at Treasure Coast High School Thursday after a handgun and ammunition were found on campus. An alert teacher overheard a student talking about the possibility of a gun...
The FPRA Targeted Corridor Paint Program for Orange Avenue is Still Open
Fort Pierce - Friday October 28, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is reminding residents that applications for grant funding from the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) Targeted Corridor Paint Program for Orange Avenue is still open. The Targeted Corridor Paint Program offers financial assistance in the form of a...
MC Public Health: Cold and Flu Season is Here - Time to Get a Flu Shot
Martin County - Thursday October 27, 2022: The Florida Department of Health in Martin County (DOH-Martin) is encouraging residents to take steps now to prevent getting sick from the flu. Influenza, commonly called the flu, is a contagious respiratory illness that can cause serious illness or death. Getting vaccinated every...
Fort Pierce Police Arrest Noe Cardenas on Child Molestation Charge
Fort Pierce - Thursday October 27, 2022: Fort Pierce Police have arrested 56-year-old Noe Cardenas and charged him with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation. The charges stem from an incident this past Tuesday, October 25, that occurred around 7 PM inside the Goodwill store at the Sabal Palm Plaza on South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce.
