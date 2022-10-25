St. Lucie County - Thursday October 27, 2022: The deadline to request a mail ballot for the November 8th General Election is approaching. Vote by Mail requests must be received by the Saint Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Vote-by-mail ballots may be requested online at www.slcelections.com, by phone at 772-462-1500 or in person during business hours.

