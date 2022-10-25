Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
New Pennsylvania poll, done before debate, shows Fetterman with single-digit lead over Oz
LANCASTER, Pa. — In the newFranklin & Marshall College poll conducted last week, which was before Tuesday night's one and only debate, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman holds a narrow lead over Republican Mehmet Oz. Lead within margin of error. The poll was conducted from Oct. 14 to the...
WGAL
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to make joint campaign appearance for Pennsylvania Democrats
PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are hoping to boost Pennsylvania Democrats. They will make a rare joint appearance on the campaign trail in Philadelphia on Friday night. Biden and Harris will join U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's Independence Dinner.
WGAL
Pennsylvania auctions off unclaimed property
Pennsylvania is auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Go inside the Pennsylvania Treasury vault, where unclaimed property is stored. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Friday, Oct. 28. A separate auction already happened on Wednesday. Among...
WGAL
Largest lottery online prize of $1.6 million won by Pennsylvania player
The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded a record online prize of $1,616,808.72 to a player from Centre County. It's the largest online prize won in U.S. history. The jackpot was won in the PA Big Winner Spectacular game. PA Big Winner Spectacular is a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive...
WGAL
Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year
CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday. The diver, who is a private business operator at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
WGAL
Florida deputies capture 10-foot boa constrictor in resident's garage
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — It is quite unusual to find a 10-foot boa constrictor in your garage. That, however, was the story for one family in St. Lucie County, Florida. Deputies responded to a home after receiving an animal complaint. "They didn’t know it was a snake, all...
WGAL
Route 222 near Gouglersville reopens after crash
MOHNTON, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 222 in Berks County reopened after a crash Thursday afternoon. Video above: Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. The northbound lanes of Route 222 had been shut down between the Gouglersville and Mohnton exits. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS:...
WGAL
'You feel grateful to have it back': Women reunited with dad's Army saber 15 years after his death
STAUNTON, Va. (Video above: WHSV via CNN) — It was a reunion that was years in the making. Fifteen years after their father passed, two women in Georgia were given his missing U.S. Army cadet saber. Lt. Col. J.W. Howe's name was inscribed in the saber, which ended up...
Comments / 0