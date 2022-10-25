Mariah Carey just announced to her Instagram that she’s putting on an exclusive Christmas concert this holiday season in NYC. The “Merry Christmas To All” show will be at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 13th. In addition to New York, she will also give a performance in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena. Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster. The two concerts will be the only holiday shows she will play for the season, shares NYS Music. It’s sure to be a hot ticket, so be ready to buy yours when they first go one sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, October 28th. Fans will be able to hear their favorites from her iconic Christmas Album, including her 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” that has over one billion streams on Spotify as of 2021, according Statista. It even ranked as the most streamed Christmas song worldwide on Spotify for 2021. The legendary singer-songwriter recently graced NYC with her magical vocals at Global Citizen Festival in September, and we can hardly wait for her next major sleigh this December.

