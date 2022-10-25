Read full article on original website
These Are The Best Neighborhoods For Trick-Or-Treating In NYC
And now the tricky part–finding the best neighborhoods to go trick-or-treating in NYC. In a city as big as ours it can be a bit overwhelming finding the best spots to head to fill your candy bag–good candy, perfectly decorated spooky houses, and endless Halloween fun all come into play–but thankfully, we have the inside scoop on the best spots to hop on your broomstick and fly to. From car-free open street fun to annual festivals and parades and, of course, candy galore, these are the best neighborhoods to head to this weekend to go trick-or-treating in NYC and join in on other exciting Halloween fun! Chelsea Market hosts the ultimate weekend of Halloween fun. From the annual live pumpkin carving and Halloween crafts to trick-or-treating and performers, there’s endless amounts of fun to be had in this neighborhood. Learn more here.
What Is The Scariest Place In NYC?
With Halloween right around the corner, what better way to get in the spooky spirit than figuring out the scariest place in all of NYC. In our search for the spookiest spot, we made sure to consult our trusty followers to see what they thought. Let’s just say, they never disappoint. 1. Women’s shoe department at Macy’s on a Saturday afternoon 2. Rockefeller Center at Christmas
Come Face-To-Face With Wax Figures Of The Movies’ Scariest Horror Icons This Halloween Season…If You Dare
Face your fears–literally–at Madame Tussauds’ newest horror experience, here just in time for spooky season. Warner Bros. Icons of Horror is making everyone’s worst nightmares come true, bringing visitors face-to-face some of the horror movies’ scariest and most iconic characters. Focusing on the most classic horror possession films, the wax museum has brought Annabelle and The Nun from The Conjuring Universe, Regan from The Exorcist, and everybody’s most feared clown, Pennywise from IT together under one roof, in lifelike detail so incredible it’s guaranteed to send a chill down your spine. Each character is situated in their own themed and fully immersive scene. The experience makes you feel like you’ve been transported straight into the horror film, allowing you to explore each and every eerie corner of their world…if you dare.
NYC: The Best City For Pizza, Bagels, And…Vampires
NYC has receiving a lot of “world’s best” titles recently, such as being voted one of the top best foodie cities in America and the top city in the world to meet your soulmate, and it’s infamously known for its delicious pizza and bagels. But the city recently received a new title that’s a bit more ominous, and it may send a shiver down your spine! According to LawnLove.com, NYC is the best city for vampires, so while we often have to be on the lookout for rats scurrying through the night, now we’ll have to keep an eye out for Dracula too! Lawn Love looked for the cities that have plenty of warm blood-filled bodies, blood centers, nightlife options, vampire groups, and vampire-friendly dwellings–think casket suppliers and homes with dark basements, a vampire’s ideal hiding spot–and figured out which cities would most likely serve as a safe-haven for these night walkers. They even went as far as to consider factors such as garlic festivals and sunshine–all things a vampire notoriously hates.
This Multi-Sensory Art Experience In NYC Will Take You On A Journey Of Self Discovery
INTER_ is an interactive art experience that tingles the senses and it’s opening on November 2nd at the INTER_IAM art center at 415 Broadway in Manhattan. This immersive journey offers a new way of engaging with elemental forces and delivers multi-sensory art that taps into the connection between the mind, body, and reality. This series of art installationshighlights the layers of the elements: fire, water, earth, air. It also explores a fifth element, Ether, which represents one’s mind and awareness of it. Some of the multi-sensory art questions life’s purpose, one’s own journey, and one’s interconnection to the surrounding world. And some of the experience will even touch on memory itself and an analysis of self. Both deep and whimsical, this enveloping event comes from NYC venture studio JOBI Experiential in collaboration with artist Pete Sax, who merges his creativity with interactive technology.
This Is NYC’s Most Popular Halloween Costume
Whether you’re the type to of person to spend 5 months planning, shopping for, and accessorizing your Halloween costume, or you’re the type who casually walks into a Spirit Halloween the day before Halloween and buys literally whatever you can find, one thing is for certain–Hallo-weekend is here and it’s time to get your costume together! If you’re still having trouble coming up with a costume idea though, NYC’s most popular Halloween costume may pique your interest. Google Trends has released its 2022 FrightGeist which lists the most searched costumes across the U.S., including a breakdown of the most popular picks in various cities. According to the data, the most popular costumes for 2022 across the U.S. are as follows:
Jewish Delis & Why They’re So Vital To American Food Culture
That’s why NYC is the perfect next stop for traveling exhibit, “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli. Organized by Skirball Cultural Center, the exhibit explores the rise of Jewish delicatessens in America. It was previously shown in Los Angeles, and from November 11th, 2022 to April 2, 2023, it will be located on the first floor of the Robert H. and Claris Smith South Gallery at the New-York Historical Society. Visitors will follow stories of Jewish immigrants (mainly from Central and Eastern Europe) on their journey of adapting to American customs and culture in relation to food. “The...
9 Best Places For Electric Scooter Rentals In NYC This Fall
If you’re looking for a fun way to get around town, you should consider renting an electric scooter! There are many so many places in NYC where you can rent an electric scooter for the day or a fixed period of time. Scooters are fun, speedy, and less dangerous than motorcycles or regular bicycles. They allow you to get from point A to point B in no time, all while taking in the beautiful sights of the Big Apple! To help you with your search, here are the best shops offering scooter rentals in NYC! Levy Electric Scooters is a...
12 Best Movie Theaters In NYC To Catch The Newest Flick
With rainy days now ahead of us, there’s never been a better time to catch the latest movie that everyone’s chatting about! Although some say movie theaters are on their last leg, NYC is proud to stand up against the streaming giants, thanks to the variety of great theaters at our disposal. No matter if you’re a movie fanatic or want to spend a cozy day watching a cinematic masterpiece, we’ve got some of the best places to do it (and for cheap). These are the best movie theaters in NYC to catch a film! “Good food, good beer, and good film” is the mantra of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, who’s constantly rotating both movie showings and menu items. Making this perfect for any family night or date night, each movie is delightfully served with brews and grub, making it the perfect immersive experience at the theater. Kick back, relax, and bring your appetite! Where: Downtown Brooklyn – 445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn
Iconic NYC Nightclub 1Oak Officially Evicted From Meatpacking District Venue
What was once a celebrity hotspot and exclusive nightclub is now nothing but a distant memory, as NYC’s 1Oak location has officially been evicted. The club closed down earlier in the pandemic, however, Co-owner Richie Akiva promised its return “in full force,” initially reported Page Six in January of 2021. A city martial recently ensured that promise will not be fulfilled after evicting the club from its location on Thursday, October 20th. The club was once frequented by a slew of celebrities during its run from 2007 to 2020. Rihanna held a Met Gala after party there in 2017 and it’s even mentioned in Jay Z’s “Beach Is Better” lyric, “Started out at The Darby, ended up at 1Oak.” According to the New York Post, the eviction came as a surprise to Akiva. A representative told the New York Post that “[they] were completely unaware.”
Here’s How To Score Tickets To Mariah Carey’s Christmas Concert In NYC
Mariah Carey just announced to her Instagram that she’s putting on an exclusive Christmas concert this holiday season in NYC. The “Merry Christmas To All” show will be at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 13th. In addition to New York, she will also give a performance in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena. Tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster. The two concerts will be the only holiday shows she will play for the season, shares NYS Music. It’s sure to be a hot ticket, so be ready to buy yours when they first go one sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, October 28th. Fans will be able to hear their favorites from her iconic Christmas Album, including her 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” that has over one billion streams on Spotify as of 2021, according Statista. It even ranked as the most streamed Christmas song worldwide on Spotify for 2021. The legendary singer-songwriter recently graced NYC with her magical vocals at Global Citizen Festival in September, and we can hardly wait for her next major sleigh this December.
10 Best Trampoline Parks In NYC And Nearby To Bounce Around
Looking for something fun to do with the family? Or maybe looking for a good idea for a kid’s birthday party? Bounce around at one of NYC’s trampoline parks! They’re great for kids to get some exercise in a safe and contained space, and are perfect for games like dodgeball, trampoline basketball and so much more. If you don’t know where to go, we’ve rounded up the best trampoline parks in NYC and nearby for a day of family fun! Launch Trampoline Park is an indoor entertainment venue in Howard Beach that offers fun for kids and adults alike! In...
Watch A Free Spooky Movie Under The Stars This Halloween Season
NYC’s Movies Under the Stars program brought free movie screenings to NYC residents this past summer, and they’re here to do it again with a Halloween twist. This month they set out to bring more than 150 film screenings to various parks and playgrounds throughout the five boroughs, and there’s still some time to catch one yourself…if you’re brave enough (though, most of them are family-friendly, so you shouldn’t get too spooked!) The movies range from great new choices to all-time classics. The remaining schedule for the month is as follows: Reserved seating will be available for seniors and people with disabilities for each free movie screening, however all guests are welcome to bring their own food, chairs, and blankets to stay comfy during the movie. Learn more about Movies Under the Stars at their website here.
Queens’ Historic Jacob Riis Park Bathhouse Will Undergo A $50 Million Restoration Beginning This Fall
The Jacob Riis Park Bathhouse, a historic Art Deco gem, will soon receive a well-deserved makeover after nearly half a century. Under the terms of a recently signed 60-year lease from the National Park Service (NPS), work on the 1932 bathhouse will begin this fall with an expected phased opening beginning in 2023. The $50 million project will completely revitalize the bathhouse bringing it back to its original glory. Many of the building’s original features will be brought back, including two restaurants, a cafeteria, and concession stands. Add-ons will include a rooftop restaurant, ground floor eateries, a casual beachfront bar, and retailers stocking beach supplies like sunblock and towels. Spaces on the second floor will be converted into 28 hotel rooms, a catering hall, and event spaces, while the outside courtyard will feature a brand new pool as well as lounge areas. Jacob Riis Park stood as a popular summertime destination for New Yorkers for decades, but the bathhouse stood vacant after sustaining extensive damage from Hurricane Sandy. Post-Sandy rehabilitation will make the historic property more resilient to future storms and expected sea-level rise.
8 Best Spots For Roller Skating In NYC To Keep The Good Times Rollin’
Whether you’re 5, 85, or any age in between, roller skating is a groovy and nostalgic way to get out and about and have a good time. The thrill of rushing around the rink to the most popular songs with all your friends is a joy that never gets old! In a city like New York, you’ve got plenty of options, as well, with plenty of fine rinks and disco parties to choose from. Before the weather starts getting even colder, it’s time to get your last roller skating outings in before winter. Here are the best spots to go...
5 Creepy Boo(ze)-Filled Cocktails To Spook You This Halloween
What is Halloween season without sipping on endless creepy cocktails? Sure, candy is typically the star of the show, but sometimes you’re just looking for a little more boo(ze). NYC has its fair share of spooky bars that give off the ultimate Halloween vibes, but the drinks themselves aren’t always necessarily spooky. Here are 5 creepy and perfectly boo(zey) cocktails you can find in NYC to give you the perfect Halloween spook! It’s Halloween every day at NYC’s only Tim Burton-themed restaurant serving up the Halloween spirit all year long. Beetle House offers cocktails like The Beetle’s Juice, a tequila...
Celebrate All Things Fall In NYC Tomorrow At This Free Dockside Celebration
Clearwater, a majestic 106-foot long replica vessel, is recognized as America’s Environmental Flagship and is among one of the first vessels in the U.S. to conduct science-based environmental education aboard a sailing ship. And tomorrow, Friday, October 21st, they’re bringing back their annual Pumpkin Sail to NYC! Clearwater and Schooner Apollonia, a sail freight on the Hudson River and in NY Harbor, will be docked in Dyckman Marina hosting a ton of fall-focused dockside events including deck tours, pumpkin-themed activities, music, and refreshments. Pumpkin Sail is a celebration of the harvest time and a tribute to river communities, and is a perfect day packed with fun for the whole family!
29 Sensational Things To Do In SoHo, NYC
Table Of Contents The gorgeous neighborhood is defined by its picturesque architecture, celebrity sightings and restaurant staples. With so much to explore it’s hard to know how to narrow it all down. That’s why we’ve created the ultimate guide on SoHo, so you can experience all the best that the neighborhood has to offer. An absolute classic for brunch, Sadelle’s has become a NYC icon in just a matter of a few years. Be sure to order their beloved bagels and sticky buns!
Thousands Of Pumpkins Perfect For Picking Have Taken Over Domino Park
Did fall ever even happen if you didn’t go pumpkin picking? We’re gonna say no…and luckily you won’t have to travel far this year to visit a pumpkin patch! Gregory Walsh of Greg’s Trees has been bringing the magic of the holiday season to NY for over 35 years with his successful Christmas tree market, and this year he’s bringing pumpkins to Domino Park for the first time! Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch offers visitors over one thousand pumpkins perfect for picking–including sugar pumpkins, Howden carving pumpkins, Cinderella pumpkins, L.I. cheese pumpkins, Lumina Whites, and Baby Boos–all of which you can paint on site if desired. There will also be endless gourds for the choosing. Pumpkin picking isn’t the only fall fun they’re offering, however. Visitors can also enjoy harvest-themed decorations, a hay maze, Instagrammable photo-ops, and even a dog costume contest and paw-rade!
17 Hottest NYC Halloween Parties Happening This Year
With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, it’s time to start figuring out your party plans for the weekend long-festivities. NYC’s nightlife for the spooky holiday is one of the best, and draws in big artists, big crowds, and big decorations at the city’s most beautiful venues. Whether you don’t know where to start, or what events are even going on, we’ve got you! We put together our list of what’s bound to be the hottest NYC Halloween parties for this year! It’s time to get sophisticated and spooked out all in one as you enter Volkov’s Manor at the House of Spirits. Enjoy miniature craft cocktails, macabre magic, tarot readings, strange roaming specters, secret games and so much more as you step into a world like you’ve never seen. This theatrical experience combined with boo-zy cocktails is the perfect way to spend Halloween as an adult! When: Throughout October Where: 60 Pine Street
