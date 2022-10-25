Read full article on original website
Rockford man arrested after police pursuit, deadly rollover crash in Dekalb County
DEKALB CO., Ill. (WTVO) – A Rockford man faces charges following a police pursuit that ended in a deadly rollover crash Saturday afternoon. Dekalb County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a call to assist Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies and more agencies with a police pursuit in the area of Twombly Road, east of the […]
Man dies after shooting at Rockford’s Auburn Manor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at Auburn Manor. The Winnebago County Coroner was called to a local hospital around 1:24 p.m. for a shooting victim, according to the coroner’s office. Rockford Police and firefighters had responded to the 4200 block of Auburn Street around 12:20 p.m. for the […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting Victim Saturday In Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Major Accident Involving A Police Chase With An Alleged Murder Suspect
WIFR
One dead after car crashes into ditch in Winnebago County
(WIFR) - A 57-year-old man is dead after his car landed in a ditch Wednesday night in Winnebago County. Kevin Ksiazek of Rockford was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. in a nearby hospital after first responders pulled him from his vehicle. Authorities say Ksiazek was the only person involved in...
WIFR
Adult male shot at Auburn Manor with life threatening injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Adult male is shot with life threatening injuries at Auburn Manor at the intersection of Auburn St. and N Johnston Ave, in Rockford, according to Rockford police. Police are advising residents to avoid the area at this time as they investigate. More details to come.
57-year-old man dies in Rockford car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car accident left a man dead Wednesday night just north of Rockford’s city limits. The sheriff’s office says that just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a car in the ditch in the 11400 block of North Rockton Avenue. Deputies […]
WIFR
Freeport woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman has been charged in the Saturday hit-and-run that killed 83-year-old Mary Lamm. Regina Green, 64, turned herself in Thursday to the Freeport police shortly after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She’s been charged with failure to report an accident involving death...
rockfordscanner.com
Vehicle Crashes Into A House, In South Beloit
nrgmediadixon.com
Striking a Deer Leads to a Two Car Pile-Up that sends Four Persons to the Hospital, Including Three Children
The past Saturday Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Monroe Center, Lynn Scott Rock and New Milford fire departments responded to a two vehicle injury crash on I-39 near Monroe Center. Investigation by Deputies revealed that a northbound Cadillac operated by 55-year-old John Johnson of Rockford struck a...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Bad Accident In Rockford
Police arrest driver in hit-and-run that killed elderly Illinois woman
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport have arrested Regina Green, 64, after she turned herself in for a fatal hit and run of an 83-year-old woman last week. According to Freeport Police, Mary Lamm was in the parking lot of Fitness Lifestyles, 641 W. Stephenson Street, when she was hit by a car around […]
WIFR
Car crashes through barricades, gets stuck under train in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday night at a barricaded train crossing in Rockford. The motorist appeared to have driven through traffic barricades, getting stuck under a train near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., in Rockford. According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department,...
Man arrested after 19-year-old Freeport woman robbed in Xbox sale
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Travon Tibias, 20, on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft after allegedly stealing an Xbox from a woman who was trying to sell it. According to police, the 19-year-old victim arranged to meet Tibias in the parking lot of 223 W. Stephenson Street late in the evening […]
WIFR
One confirmed in Seward grain elevator accident
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - The man found unconscious in a Seward grain elevator Tuesday morning has died, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. No information on the man’s identity has been released at this time. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed with 23 News that they were called...
WIFR
10-year-old Oregon boy hit while riding bicycle; driver accused of DUI
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at home after being hit by a suspected DUI driver Thursday afternoon. Police dispatched just after 3 p.m. to the 300 block of S. 5th Street in Oregon, Ill., for a report of a pedestrian vs. a vehicle. According to police,...
Police: Beloit man arrested after car, mobile homes riddled with gunfire
ROCK, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a May shooting at Rockvale Mobile Home Park that left a car and several mobile homes riddled with bullets. Deputies were dispatched to the park, 6129 USH 51, back on May 8, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They located […]
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. Once emergency...
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID’d
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from “firearm-related injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway. Officials said police received an emergency call about a weapons violation...
WIFR
Freeport man charged in Xbox robbery
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police served a warrant to a man already in custody Friday for robbery on September 29. Travon Tibias, 20, of Freeport is lodged at the Stephenson County jail. He was determined as a suspect after a police investigation of an attempted Xbox sale turned robbery. On...
