Seward, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies after shooting at Rockford’s Auburn Manor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at Auburn Manor. The Winnebago County Coroner was called to a local hospital around 1:24 p.m. for a shooting victim, according to the coroner’s office. Rockford Police and firefighters had responded to the 4200 block of Auburn Street around 12:20 p.m. for the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting Victim Saturday In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One dead after car crashes into ditch in Winnebago County

(WIFR) - A 57-year-old man is dead after his car landed in a ditch Wednesday night in Winnebago County. Kevin Ksiazek of Rockford was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. in a nearby hospital after first responders pulled him from his vehicle. Authorities say Ksiazek was the only person involved in...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Adult male shot at Auburn Manor with life threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Adult male is shot with life threatening injuries at Auburn Manor at the intersection of Auburn St. and N Johnston Ave, in Rockford, according to Rockford police. Police are advising residents to avoid the area at this time as they investigate. More details to come.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

57-year-old man dies in Rockford car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car accident left a man dead Wednesday night just north of Rockford’s city limits. The sheriff’s office says that just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a car in the ditch in the 11400 block of North Rockton Avenue. Deputies […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman has been charged in the Saturday hit-and-run that killed 83-year-old Mary Lamm. Regina Green, 64, turned herself in Thursday to the Freeport police shortly after a warrant was issued for her arrest. She’s been charged with failure to report an accident involving death...
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Vehicle Crashes Into A House, In South Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Two Ambulances Dispatched To Bad Accident In Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Car crashes through barricades, gets stuck under train in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One vehicle was involved in a crash Wednesday night at a barricaded train crossing in Rockford. The motorist appeared to have driven through traffic barricades, getting stuck under a train near Kishwaukee and Buckbee St., in Rockford. According to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department,...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One confirmed in Seward grain elevator accident

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR) - The man found unconscious in a Seward grain elevator Tuesday morning has died, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. No information on the man’s identity has been released at this time. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed with 23 News that they were called...
SEWARD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road

MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. ﻿ Once emergency...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID’d

OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from “firearm-related injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway. Officials said police received an emergency call about a weapons violation...
OREGON, WI
WIFR

Freeport man charged in Xbox robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police served a warrant to a man already in custody Friday for robbery on September 29. Travon Tibias, 20, of Freeport is lodged at the Stephenson County jail. He was determined as a suspect after a police investigation of an attempted Xbox sale turned robbery. On...
FREEPORT, IL

