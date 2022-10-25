Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Winter Survival: 10 Things You’ll Need to Stay Warm
Winter in Montana can be brutal, and it's important to make sure you're prepared. With help from our listeners, we put together a list of 10 items that you'll need in order to stay warm this winter. One of the most essential pieces of advice I can give anyone during...
Popular Celebrity Couple Divorces, Who Gets The House in Montana?
This couple always spent their down time with family in the mountains of Montana. Now that they've divorced, what will happen to their Montana residence?. If you didn't hear, NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have decided to divorce after 13 years of marriage. Both have posted Instagram messages about how they will be separating, but cherish the time they spent together and will keep focusing on parenting to their two kids.
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?
A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt
A well-known country artist recently went elk hunting in Montana and shared photos of his success. If you listen to country music, you've most likely heard the name Chase Rice. Chase Rice has quite a few hits, including Ready, Set, Roll, and Eyes on You. In 2021, Rice teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
[WATCH] Crazy Video of Dog Herding Massive Moose in Montana
Hiking is one of the most popular activities here in Montana. Whether it's with friends, by yourself, or with your fur-babies, you'll see people out in the hills all year round. If you're hiking in Montana, you need to be aware of wildlife—especially if your dog is the reason a...
Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws
It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
Montana Has HOW MANY Species of Bats?
As startling as they can be, bats are some of the coolest, most helpful-to-humans animals in Montana. That's a good thing because we have a wide variety of the flying mammals...but can you guess how many species call Montana home?. Montana is home to only 15 of the 1,400+ species...
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!
Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
The Best Chicken Noodle Soup Ever? It’s Soup Season In Montana.
Winter is just around the corner, which means cold days and snowy nights. Of course, it also means soup season. Who doesn't love a great bowl of soup? Montana has its share of great restaurants that offer all kinds of delicious soups, from simple to complex, but homemade soup can be an inexpensive way to feed your family for a few days, especially if you're on a budget.
With Summer Over, Why Is Gas Still So Expensive Here In Montana?
Remember a few months back when we were paying about 5 dollars a gallon for regular unleaded here in Montana? Do you also remember when the "experts" said that we would see a significant drop in the price?. Well, Montanans are still waiting. According to AAA, the average for regular...
The Best Places in Montana For Life-Changing Meals
Have you ever eaten a meal that you constantly tell other people about or brings a smile to your face? I can name a few, but is there a place like that in Montana?. Sometimes food can not only take care of hunger but change your life. Whether that is a meal that has been a family recipe for years or a meal you had at a restaurant, it makes an impression on you.
Some Montana School Districts Will Have New Electric School Buses
Will this be a massive success or a giant disaster? Only time will tell, I suppose. School buses are a necessity here in Montana. Many school districts encompass rural areas where kids are spread out and don't have access to a personal vehicle to get to school. A lot of kids even ride school buses all the way through their senior year. Now, it seems like we may see some big changes with school transportation.
7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana
Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
What To Do If You Win The Powerball Jackpot in Montana
First, check to see if you and I are friends on Facebook at least. Just kidding. A lottery jackpot win is a serious matter and there are some things to do and NOT to do if you find out you're a winner. Montana is just one of many states that...
What’s The Most Common Nightmare In Montana?
We've all had a scary dream or two; in fact, some of us even have recurring dreams that make us wonder, "What does this mean and why do I keep having it?" For me, it was going to school in my underwear. Yep, for whatever reason, this was a recurring...
Americans Love These 5 Montana Landmarks. Have You Seen Them?
Montana is full of incredible landmarks, but only five are included in the top 250 in America. According to a recent survey by our friends at Aqua Expeditions, five Montana landmarks are considered favorites amongst Americans. They recently polled 2,100 Americans to find out which natural landmarks they would most like to visit.
How Popular Is Your Name In Montana? Top 5 Surnames
Montana, the 4th largest state in the United States, is full of people whose family has been here for many generations—hundreds of years, in some cases. Farming has been the way of life here for as long as people can remember. Aside from farming, mining for gold became a large reason why people came to Montana; in hopes of hitting it big and becoming wealthy.
96.7 KISS FM
Bozeman, MT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0