ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

Popular Celebrity Couple Divorces, Who Gets The House in Montana?

This couple always spent their down time with family in the mountains of Montana. Now that they've divorced, what will happen to their Montana residence?. If you didn't hear, NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have decided to divorce after 13 years of marriage. Both have posted Instagram messages about how they will be separating, but cherish the time they spent together and will keep focusing on parenting to their two kids.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?

A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?

Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Popular Country Star Shares Photos of Successful Montana Hunt

A well-known country artist recently went elk hunting in Montana and shared photos of his success. If you listen to country music, you've most likely heard the name Chase Rice. Chase Rice has quite a few hits, including Ready, Set, Roll, and Eyes on You. In 2021, Rice teamed up with Florida Georgia Line for Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws

It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Has HOW MANY Species of Bats?

As startling as they can be, bats are some of the coolest, most helpful-to-humans animals in Montana. That's a good thing because we have a wide variety of the flying mammals...but can you guess how many species call Montana home?. Montana is home to only 15 of the 1,400+ species...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!

Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Best Chicken Noodle Soup Ever? It’s Soup Season In Montana.

Winter is just around the corner, which means cold days and snowy nights. Of course, it also means soup season. Who doesn't love a great bowl of soup? Montana has its share of great restaurants that offer all kinds of delicious soups, from simple to complex, but homemade soup can be an inexpensive way to feed your family for a few days, especially if you're on a budget.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Best Places in Montana For Life-Changing Meals

Have you ever eaten a meal that you constantly tell other people about or brings a smile to your face? I can name a few, but is there a place like that in Montana?. Sometimes food can not only take care of hunger but change your life. Whether that is a meal that has been a family recipe for years or a meal you had at a restaurant, it makes an impression on you.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Some Montana School Districts Will Have New Electric School Buses

Will this be a massive success or a giant disaster? Only time will tell, I suppose. School buses are a necessity here in Montana. Many school districts encompass rural areas where kids are spread out and don't have access to a personal vehicle to get to school. A lot of kids even ride school buses all the way through their senior year. Now, it seems like we may see some big changes with school transportation.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

7 Great Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Montana

Montana is home to a lot of great restaurants. If you happen to find yourself off the beaten path and craving a bite to eat, there are plenty of great options in the state. If you're a foodie like me, you probably already know about the popular restaurants in your area, but what about the ones that don't get as much attention? In small towns all across Montana, there are great little hole-in-the-wall restaurants and cafes that may not be on your radar.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Americans Love These 5 Montana Landmarks. Have You Seen Them?

Montana is full of incredible landmarks, but only five are included in the top 250 in America. According to a recent survey by our friends at Aqua Expeditions, five Montana landmarks are considered favorites amongst Americans. They recently polled 2,100 Americans to find out which natural landmarks they would most like to visit.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

How Popular Is Your Name In Montana? Top 5 Surnames

Montana, the 4th largest state in the United States, is full of people whose family has been here for many generations—hundreds of years, in some cases. Farming has been the way of life here for as long as people can remember. Aside from farming, mining for gold became a large reason why people came to Montana; in hopes of hitting it big and becoming wealthy.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy