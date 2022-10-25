Georgia political, business leaders break ground on massive Hyundai EV plant

Read full article on original website
Hyundai Breaks Ground on $5.5 Billion U.S. EV, Battery Plant in Georgia
Max Pixel (Creative Commons) In the midst of a gloomy forecast for EV sales in its most important market, South Korea's largest manufacturer Hyundai Motor Co broke ground on a $5.54 billion electric vehicle (EV) and battery plant in the United States on Tuesday.
Georgia official says solar farms are polluting waterways
An official with the state Environmental Protection Division says runoff from a growing number of giant solar farms is becoming a major source of pollution for Georgia’s rivers and streams. Huge solar farms of up to 1,000 acres are being built on south Georgia’s sandy soil which is vulnerable...
Georgia DOT hosts virtual job fair with Indeed.com
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for positions across the state. What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
Are Georgia’s solar farms polluting the state’s rivers?
Runoff from a growing number of giant solar farms polluting rivers and streams in rural South Georgia is becoming a major concern, an official with the state Environmental Protection Division (EPD) said Monday. Huge solar farms of up to 1,000 acres are being built on the region’s sandy soil, which...
Georgia Employers Struggle to Find Workers
Georgia is once again experiencing an increase in job numbers. According to the most recent numbers from the state labor Department, Georgia saw an increase of almost 13,000 jobs from August to September. In addition, the state’s unemployment numbers remain at an all-time low, at 2.8 percent. A recent study found that for many Georgia employers, there aren’t even workers to get the job done.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Port Authority study: 300,000-plus jobs, $85 billion economic impact
The Alabama State Port Authority has released a new study showing significant growth in jobs, tax revenue and general economic impact since 2019, underscoring the port’s place as a major economic driver in the state. The study covering calendar year 2021 is the first of its kind since a...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
Georgia Election Officials Question U.S. Mail Truck Fire
A US Postal Service Jeep in southwest Georgia that caught fire on Monday is getting some election attention. Officials in Baker County, along with the USPS and the Secretary of State’s Office, are questioning 43 outstanding election ballots that were potentially in the vehicle. The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s...
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
County-by-County: Your guide to the 2022 General Election in Georgia
Here's a comprehensive voting guide for the Nov. 8 General Election in South Georgia. Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls Nov. 8. From a governor, to several other statewide and local offices, here's your complte guide to the 2022 General Election. Table of...
Scores on ‘nation’s report card’ stable for Georgia but hold bad news
Results from federal NAEP tests are the first since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted schools across the nation.
Former Democratic Georgia Governor Joe Frank Harris says he supports Brian Kemp
Former Georgia Gov. Joe Frank Harris, a Democrat, endorsed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday. “Governor Kemp is a proven leader,” Harris said in a prepared statement. “I am proud of the tough decisions he has made during these challenging times.”. Kemp, who is seeking a second term in...
Long wait times at emergency rooms across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Wait times at Atlanta area hospitals continue to rise with more patients sent to them now that Wellstar AMC’s ER has closed. “It’s full, it’s full the hospital is packed,” said Lithonia resident Kiwanis B. Kiwanis, who waited more than an hour in the emergency room at Emory Hillandale Hospital, before saying she’d had enough and left without being seen by a doctor.
Tractor-trailer crashes into train in South Fulton, officials say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A tractor-trailer was hit by a train in South Fulton on Tuesday, according to the city. It happened at Roosevelt Highway at Welcome All Road, and officials said there were no reported injuries. However, an ambulance is on the scene to assist with a medical response if necessary.
Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race
A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 24 - Oct. 30
ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. How many pecks of pickled peppers do you think you could pick at the Brookhaven Farmers Market? Or maybe, you'd rather get your face painted like a vibrant Mexican sugar skull. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
Texas DPS 'did not fail' Uvalde in school shooting response, director says, as families demand he resign
In the face of calls for his resignation Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw did not step down, saying at a meeting of the agency's oversight board that his officers "did not fail the community" of Uvalde during a May mass shooting in which 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed.
Security guard shot dead outside metro Atlanta lounge, police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A security guard outside a lounge was killed and another was hurt in an early morning shooting Tuesday, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Police said they were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off Glenwood Road, where two people were shot. The...
