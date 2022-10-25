ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia political, business leaders break ground on massive Hyundai EV plant

By Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
Henry County Daily Herald
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
wuga.org

Georgia official says solar farms are polluting waterways

An official with the state Environmental Protection Division says runoff from a growing number of giant solar farms is becoming a major source of pollution for Georgia’s rivers and streams. Huge solar farms of up to 1,000 acres are being built on south Georgia’s sandy soil which is vulnerable...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DOT hosts virtual job fair with Indeed.com

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for positions across the state. What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.
GEORGIA STATE
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Georgia Employers Struggle to Find Workers

Georgia is once again experiencing an increase in job numbers. According to the most recent numbers from the state labor Department, Georgia saw an increase of almost 13,000 jobs from August to September. In addition, the state’s unemployment numbers remain at an all-time low, at 2.8 percent. A recent study found that for many Georgia employers, there aren’t even workers to get the job done.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Georgia Election Officials Question U.S. Mail Truck Fire

A US Postal Service Jeep in southwest Georgia that caught fire on Monday is getting some election attention. Officials in Baker County, along with the USPS and the Secretary of State’s Office, are questioning 43 outstanding election ballots that were potentially in the vehicle. The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s...
BAKER COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Long wait times at emergency rooms across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Wait times at Atlanta area ﻿hospitals continue to rise with more patients sent to them now that Wellstar AMC’s ER has closed. “It’s full, it’s full the hospital is packed,” said Lithonia resident Kiwanis B. Kiwanis, who waited more than an hour in the emergency room at Emory Hillandale Hospital, before saying she’d had enough and left without being seen by a doctor.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race

A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 24 - Oct. 30

ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. How many pecks of pickled peppers do you think you could pick at the Brookhaven Farmers Market? Or maybe, you'd rather get your face painted like a vibrant Mexican sugar skull. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy