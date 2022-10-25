BEND, OR -- Bend’s unsanctioned camping code continues to take shape. City Council spent two hours discussing the latest draft in a Thursday afternoon work session. Council and city staff agree the goal is voluntary compliance; providing resources so campers aren’t living on the streets. When pushed on how the new code would be enforced without causing more harm to a vulnerable population, City Manager Eric King said the city is doing what it can, "We need to grow our outreach services and that’s happening. So that is why it has to be - this isn’t just a code; it’s a living, breathing, with a multidisciplinary team, with us all talking together so that we’re balancing safety and individual needs. It’s a complex thing, so it has to be a complex system that responds."

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO