Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbnd.com
Bend City Council Debates Camping Code Draft
BEND, OR -- Bend’s unsanctioned camping code continues to take shape. City Council spent two hours discussing the latest draft in a Thursday afternoon work session. Council and city staff agree the goal is voluntary compliance; providing resources so campers aren’t living on the streets. When pushed on how the new code would be enforced without causing more harm to a vulnerable population, City Manager Eric King said the city is doing what it can, "We need to grow our outreach services and that’s happening. So that is why it has to be - this isn’t just a code; it’s a living, breathing, with a multidisciplinary team, with us all talking together so that we’re balancing safety and individual needs. It’s a complex thing, so it has to be a complex system that responds."
kbnd.com
Mayoral Candidates Face Off At Bend Forum
BEND, OR -- Former city councilor Chris Piper and current councilor Melanie Kebler squared off in the final stretch of their campaigns for mayor of Bend in a forum Wednesday night. There is some disagreement on transportation planning. Piper is concerned about what is happening on East-West connections, “I believe...
kbnd.com
Suspect Arrested After Stabbing At Shelter
BEND, OR -- A 28-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday night after a stabbing at the Second Street warming shelter in Bend. Police responded to the shelter at about 7 p.m. They say Manuel Alejandro Garcia Martinez thought the victim was going through his things. He confronted the victim and police say 35-year-old Martinez stabbed the man in the chest with a box knife.
kbnd.com
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Takes Part In Domestic Violence Arrest Sweep
BEND, OR -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was among more than a dozen law enforcement agencies who took part in a special domestic violence crack-down last week. Sheriff Shane Nelson says it’s part of the annual Family Violence Apprehension Detail, “We’ve been doing it every year with our local partners here, to include Parole & Probation, and going out and trying to roundup domestic violence-related arrest warrants, which would include assault, harassment, menacing. This year, we tried 90 warrants and 5 people were taken into custody on that.”
Comments / 0