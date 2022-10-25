ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PFF lays out 3 trade ideas involving the Rams

By Cameron DaSilva
The NFL trade deadline is just a week away, and the Los Angeles Rams figure to be a team that’s very active. With needs at running back, edge rusher and along the offensive line, the Rams will be in the market for help at multiple positions.

They already missed out on Christian McCaffrey after offering the Panthers a hefty package of picks and Cam Akers, but Los Angeles will explore other options before next Tuesday’s deadline. Pro Football Focus laid out three potential trade scenarios for the Rams: two on offense and one on defense.

These are very realistic trades the Rams could make, and they wouldn’t force the team to mortgage their future by giving up several top 100 picks.

Rams acquire Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6aQa_0im3jRdH00
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Rams trade: 2023 3rd, 2023 6th, 2024 4th

Broncos trade: OLB Bradley Chubb

This would be the big splash for Los Angeles. Similar to the Von Miller trade last year, the Rams would acquire a premier pass rusher from the Broncos midway through the season. Chubb is a former top-5 pick who’s in the final year of his contract, so the Broncos could be looking to sell amid a rough season.

Chubb would immediately become the Rams’ top edge rusher and pair nicely with Aaron Donald. It would be a costly move, but less so when you consider they’d likely get a third-round compensatory pick in 2024 if he walks in free agency after the season.

Rams trade RB Cam Akers to Panthers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vakLM_0im3jRdH00
(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Rams trade: RB Cam Akers

Panthers trade: 2023 6th

According to Albert Breer, the Rams tried to trade Akers to the Panthers along with four picks for Christian McCaffrey, but Carolina said no. Would the Panthers bite on Akers for just a sixth-round pick? It would seem like a worthwhile addition for a rebuilding team, seeing as Akers has two years left on his deal and is just 23 years old.

Rams acquire Browns RB D'Ernest Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akMcB_0im3jRdH00
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Rams trade: 2023 6th

Browns trade: RB D’Ernest Johnson

Johnson is blocked by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the depth chart, so he’s hardly played this season and doesn’t have a single carry. The Browns don’t have much use for him unless an injury occurs, while the Rams could use a physical back like him on their roster.

This deal would make a lot of sense for the Rams and it wouldn’t cost them very much to make.

