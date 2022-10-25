ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Review

Women’s basketball, with a new look, slotted sixth in CAA poll

Sarah Jenkins is aware of the expectations placed in front of her after a record-breaking campaign last year by her friend and mentor, now-Arizona State head coach Natasha Adair. Delaware’s new head coach admits that nerves are present as the dawn of the 2022-2023 women’s basketball season approaches, but that...
NEWARK, DE
The Review

Jack Posobiec comes to university; students take to Memorial Hall to protest

Late on a rainy Monday night, a group of university students rallied together in the dark to protest conservative activist Jack Posobiec’s presence at the university. The Oct. 3 protest was organized by College Democrats after Turning Point USA, another registered student organization (RSO), announced that conservative personality Candace Owens was coming to the university as a part of Turning Point’s Live Free Tour.
NEWARK, DE

