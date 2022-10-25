Read full article on original website
iPad 9 vs. iPad 10: Which offers more bang for the buck?
Apple positioned the new iPad 10 as the successor to last year’s iPad 9, but the two are far more different that their names suggest. The just-released tablet has a long list of improvements, including a larger screen. But it also comes at a substantially higher price. Both models...
iPhone 15 Pro could use solid-state volume and power buttons
Apple could switch to solid-state volume and power buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro series. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made this claim based on his latest supply chain checks. To replicate the feeling of pressing a physical button, Apple will add two Taptic Engines to 2023’s Pro iPhones. iPhone...
Connect everything to your MacBook with new dock’s 13 ports
Ugreen expanded its product range Thursday with the launch of its new 13-in-1 USB-C Docking Station, designed for M1 MacBooks and other laptop computers. Taking advantage of the dock’s whopping baker’s dozen of ports, you can use it to connect a wide range of external devices to your laptop.
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air gets a whopping $150 discount
Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip is again down to its lowest price on Amazon. You can grab the 512GB M2 MacBook Air for $1,349 — a sweet $150 off its MSRP. This is a great deal on the redesigned MacBook Air that you should take advantage of.
Take this slender power bank on the road for fast charging
Mobile charging specialist Excitrus introduced its 105W Power Bank Ultimate Thursday, a small but potent charger with an 18,000mAh battery for on-the-go device charging. The company called the iPhone-sized device “one of the smallest [on] the market with around 100W power output.”. Excitrus 105W Power Bank Ultimate. Excitrus said...
Score an exclusive $20 deal on world-class Adobe CC classes before October 31
Want to go from beginner to pro in the world’s most popular creative apps? You don’t need to enroll in an expensive college course. Instead, you can learn Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects and more from world-class instructors — at your own pace — with the 2022 Ultimate Adobe CC Beginner To Advanced Training Bundle. You can purchase this nine-part collection for just $19.99 (Reg. $1,800).
Happy Halloween! Get Windows 10 for only $13 and a free upgrade to Windows 11!
Halloween means candy, spooky stories and, surprisingly enough, scary-great deals on Microsoft software. The Halloween Sale at software activation keys provider CDKeylord offers you fantastic deals on crucial Microsoft software. Better yet, as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10. Plus, you can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software.
Get into Halloween with Nightmare Before Christmas OtterBox iPhone cases
Halloween is almost here, and OtterBox is celebrating with Nightmare Before Christmas iPhone cases in a variety of new styles. OtterBox also just added iPhone cases featuring classic Disney villains, like Captain Hook and the Evil Queen. OtterBox iPhone cases get in the ghoulish spirit of the season. People wear...
Turn your iPad into your work computer using these 6 accessories
Whether you work in an office or on the road, you may not need a laptop to get the job done. Instead, you may be able to streamline and start relying on an iPad for work. With so much variety in screen size, processing speed and accessories, there’s a lot you could do to turn your iPad into a reliable work tablet. To get you started, we’ve got five deals that could make it easier to turn your iPad into its own home or mobile workstation.
New division of Rode offers 2 mics for streamers and gamers
The Australian company Rode is well-known for its array of microphones and other gear for content creators in media and at home. But now the company has launched a new sub-brand called Rode X with wares aimed straight at streamers and gamers. So far you can get two new USB...
M2 iPad Pro solidly outperforms M1, blows older iPads away
Apple put its latest processor in the 2022 iPad Pro and it gave the tablet a significant performance boost. The M2 chip make it almost 20% faster than its predecessor. And it’s almost 80% faster than the 2018 iPad Pro. M2 makes 2022 iPad Pro Apple’s fastest tablet.
Sweet deals: Take 15% off delightful Apple accessories by Elago
Elago is known for its fun and interesting stands and cases, often in a retro vein. If you’re in need of Apple accessories along those lines — or along any lines, really — you should check out the big Halloween Sale in the Cult of Mac Store.
Apple releases important iOS 15 security patch
IPhone users not on iOS 16.1 can now update their handset to iOS 15.7.1. Apple says it “provides important security updates.” It closes almost 20 security holes in the OS. There’s also iPadOS 15.7.1 that does the same for iPad. iOS 15.7.1 is here for to close...
iPhone shipments grow as rivals tank
IPhone shipments grew in the July-through-September period compared to the same quarter of 2021. The increase was modest, but still put Apple on a different trajectory from other handset makers. Shipments of iOS devices went up 1.6% while its biggest rivals all dropped, some quite significantly. iPhone shipments improved during...
