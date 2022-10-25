Read full article on original website
Related
blavity.com
Person Of Interest In Custody After 4 Oklahoma Men Who Left Home To 'Hit A Lick' Were Found Shot And Dismembered
The bodies of four men retrieved from an Oklahoma river have now been identified. According to CNN, Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29, were recovered on Oct. 14 from a river in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. Their remains were found shot and dismembered. According to...
Debbie Collier: Police now say mystery death may not be homicide – as son lashes out at ‘snickering’ sheriff
The mystery surrounding the death of Debbie Collier has taken yet another bizarre turn with police sources now saying it might not be a homicide – and the slain woman’s son lashing out at the sheriff who he claims “snickered” at his pleas for help.The 59-year-old’s partly-burned, naked body was discovered at the bottom of a ravine on 11 September around 60 miles from her home in Athens, Georgia.Her family had reported her missing one day earlier after she sent a $2,400 Venmo payment to her daughter and left a cryptic message saying that unidentified people would “not let...
PICTURED: British mother, 46, becomes the fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh - three months after the death of her taxi driver husband, their teenager son and 20-year-old daughter
A mother who became the fourth member of a British family to mysteriously die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has been pictured. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the tragedy. Her husband, taxi driver Rafiqul, 51, and son...
Sherri Papini, California mom who staged kidnapping, tells police 'it's embarrassing' in interrogation video
Sherri Papini, the California mom who staged her own kidnapping in 2016, tells police what they know about her case is "embarrassing" in an interrogation interview.
Mother of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman Feliz outraged after defendants offered plea deals in murder case
The mother of Lesandro Junior Guzman Feliz is outraged after discovering that the defendants in her son’s murder case may get plea deals in exchange for less time in prison.
Teen Football Star Is Fatally Shot on Date with Girlfriend: 'Last Word He Said to Me Was 'Help''
Police are still searching for a motive in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old high school football star Elijah DeWitt A teenage date night turned into a tragedy when a Georgia high school football star was fatally shot in a restaurant parking lot. "I run over to Elijah, and he's on the ground, and I go right over to him, and he mouths to me — the last word he said to me was 'help,'" victim Elijah DeWitt's longtime girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, told Fox News Digital. A standout senior wide receiver on the Jefferson...
howafrica.com
Georgia Inmate Impersonating Billionaire Steals $11m While In Maximum Security Jail, Buys A Mansion With Some Of The Money
A maximum security prison inmate, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr, is accused of stealing $11 million from billionaire Sidney Kimmel by using smuggled cell phones while in prison. Arthur Lee Cofield Jr, 31, allegedly accessed the accounts of Sidney Kimmel, a media mogul, from a Georgia prison using contraband cell phones.
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
Inside riddle of Debbie Collier’s last sighting after mysterious security footage contradicts daughter’s claims
THE haunting final images of Debbie Collier wouldn’t normally have raised alarm as she was seen shopping in a dollar store. Carrying her purse and wearing a football jersey, the 59-year-old would've passed for any other discount shopper. Collier was reported missing - hours after being seen inside the...
Family of murdered 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star confront his killer at sentencing: 'How can you sleep?'
Family members of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star Andre Montgomery Jr. confronted his murderer Travell Anthony Hill at his sentencing. Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Desperate gangster begs to be let out of prison's 'punishment' unit after allegedly masterminding the murder of Rebels bikie boss
A bikie behind bars for allegedly ordering the $150,000 execution of Rebels boss Nick Martin has begged to be released from the segregation unit so he can hang out with other inmates and receive visitors. Martin, 51, was gunned down at a drag race at Kwinana Motorplex, south of Perth,...
Police Say Suspect Confessed To Five Killings After Being High On Meth And Four Days Without Sleep
James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested in connection to the murders of five people at a South Carolina home, which was reportedly frequented by drug users. A man arrested for the fatal shootings of five people in South Carolina allegedly told police that he had been using methamphetamines and had not slept in four days.
Shock new details on Quinton Simon’s disappearance as cops reveal disturbing reason why 911 call won’t be released
MISSING Quinton Simon's mom told cops "her door was open" the morning she discovered her son has vanished, according to the emergency dispatch call. Police have so far refused to release the 911 call in the bizarre disappearance of two-year-old Simon from his home in Georgia, citing the ongoing investigation.
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Prosecutors say man accidentally recorded himself plotting wife's kidnapping
Schanda Handley and her daughter, Isabella Cumberland, were at their home on a quiet street in Lafayette, Louisiana, on August 6, 2017, when two men appeared at their front door. At first glance they looked like deliverymen, which was a welcome interruption, since Handley had been anxiously awaiting a clothes steamer she had ordered.
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder in death of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White
Casey White, the Alabama murder suspect who escaped custody in April with help from a corrections official, pleaded not guilty to escape and felony murder.
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing preborn baby
Following a plea deal, a Texas man will faceno jail time for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend so severely that he caused the death of their preborn baby. According to police, Johnny Charles Ebbs V beat his pregnant girlfriend LaShonda Lemons in 2019, putting her in the hospital. Three days later, their preborn baby died and the cause of death was blunt force trauma that caused placental abruption, meaning the placenta had become detached from the uterus. The arrest warrant states that Ebbs punched Lemons in the stomach and screamed, “F*** you and this baby! You aren’t going anywhere!”
Chilling discovery in case of missing man found dismembered after he never returned from trip to the barbershop
THE decades-long mystery of an elderly veteran who disappeared after a trip to his barbershop in 1976 has been solved. New York City man Martin Motta, 75, has pleaded guilty to the murder of a WWI veteran after officials used DNA technology to identify a dismembered body found in a backyard.
ABC News
3 men imprisoned for 28 years freed after judge vacates murder convictions
For 28 years, Kunta Gable, Leroy Nelson and Bernell Juluke were wrongfully imprisoned, convicted as teens for a fatal drive-by shooting in New Orleans that they did not commit. The three men were finally freed Wednesday when a state judge vacated their murder convictions after prosecutors cited the interference of...
Comments / 0