The mystery surrounding the death of Debbie Collier has taken yet another bizarre turn with police sources now saying it might not be a homicide – and the slain woman’s son lashing out at the sheriff who he claims “snickered” at his pleas for help.The 59-year-old’s partly-burned, naked body was discovered at the bottom of a ravine on 11 September around 60 miles from her home in Athens, Georgia.Her family had reported her missing one day earlier after she sent a $2,400 Venmo payment to her daughter and left a cryptic message saying that unidentified people would “not let...

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO