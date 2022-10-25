A Mississippi man died after being involved in a single-vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.

PICAYUNE, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO