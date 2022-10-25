Read full article on original website
Three juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery of Mississippi vape store
Three juveniles were arrested by the Poplarville Police Department this week for their alleged part in an armed robbery that occurred at a local business. Poplarville Police Chief Daniel Collier said the incident was reported at t 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2022, at Sarah’s Market, located at 105 Hwy. 11 S.
Mississippi man leads deputies on chase in two counties before crashing car, reportedly assaults officer before being Tased.
A Mississippi man who led deputies on a chase in two counties was arrested after he crashed his car and attempted to flee on foot. Derrell Ducksworth, 40, of Jones County led deputies on a chase in Jones and Covington counties Friday. The chase ended when Ducksworth crashed his vehicle...
Person airlifted after truck crash on I-59 in Moselle
MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A person had to be airlifted for treatment after being in a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 59 in Moselle on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened just before 12:40 p.m. near Exit 80 in the southbound lanes. The single person involved […]
Man arrested after chase in Jones, Covington counties
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after a chase in Jones County briefly led into Covington County on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Derrell Ducksworth, 40, led deputies on a chase in a western Jones County that briefly moved into Covington County. The chase ended […]
Man wanted in Dragon House shooting investigation turns self in
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 23-year-old man wanted by the Hattiesburg Police Department on two counts of aggravated assault turned himself in. According to HPD, Tyreque Jones turned himself in on Thursday. Jones had two arrest warrants sworn against him in connection with a Saturday morning shooting at the Dragon...
Lumberton police arrest man for attacking mayor
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Police Department responded to a call on north 8th street around 8 o’clock Friday morning and it ended in one man being charged with a felony. Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers was at his home this morning when 58-year-old Robert Singleton reportedly attacked the...
Court upholds conviction of man who robbed store at gunpoint, then entered hospital wounded claiming he was the one who was robbed
The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of a Meadville man for a 2018 armed robbery. James Davon O’Quinn, age 26 in 2018, was convicted in April 2021 before Judge David H. Strong Jr. in Lincoln County Circuit Court. O’Quinn appealed his case, arguing his trial counsel provided ineffective assistance by failing to object to multiple instances of hearsay.
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking a suspect involved in a shooting incident that happened in Laurel Wednesday. According to LPD, officers responded to West Jackson Street on a shooting complaint at approximately 1:31 p.m. On the scene, officers located a man suffering from a single...
David’s Grocery back open after fiery crash
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A staple of the Myrick community, David’s Grocery recently closed after someone drove a car into the building, sparking a fire. Almost six weeks later, the landmark is back and open for business. “It was really tough on us,” said Hayden Walters, a full-time employee...
Man shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg on Friday, October 28. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the scene just after 2:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to […]
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Georgetown man in Copiah County
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 472 in Copiah County Friday night around 7:34 p.m. C.J. Jackson, 46, of Georgetown, Mississippi, was traveling east on Highway 472 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, ejecting Jackson. MHP says...
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
Fatal single car accident in Jackson County
Jackson County traffic deputies are investigating a single car accident that killed a Pike County man Thursday, October 27th. Sheriff Mike Ezell says 28-year-old Randall Dakota Raborn was driving north on Old Biloxi Road in Latimer when he lost control of the car and hit a pine tree. He died on the scene.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy. Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness. Updated: 5...
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
Police: Mississippi man dies after being ejected from wreck on interstate
A Mississippi man died after being involved in a single-vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
Human remains found near Mississippi military training center
Human skeletal remains were discovered near the northern boundary of the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center Thursday. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that conservation officers with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks investigating possible illegal game activity made the discovery. MDWFP officials notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
Boil water notice issued for 160 Perry County customers
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with N.E. Perry Utility issued a boil water notice for 160 customers. The following areas are affected: Highway 42 West Camp 8 to city limits Harvey Malone Road David Harrison Road Jess Newell Road Eastside Church Road Jim Newell Road Cochran Road All connections south to Gaines Creek Brewer […]
Permit submitted for weir repair along Pearl River
For some time now, members of the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors have been working to get the proper permits needed to repair the weir along the Pearl River near Wilson’s Slough. Les Dungan with Dungan Engineering said he submitted the nationwide permit request to conduct those repairs...
Work continues on Petal River Park bridge replacement
PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Work to replace the railroad bridge near Petal River Park and Chain Park is continuing on schedule. Pine Belt News reported dirt work at the site started in January. Parts for the bridge, including a Norfolk-Southern rail line, have been arriving at the site. The old bridge is expected to be […]
