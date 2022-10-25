Subway removes Russell Wilson's 'Dangerwich" sub from menu after cringey commercial goes viral

Football fans across Colorado could probably admit that the Broncos are having a rough start to the 2022 NFL season, but quarterback Russell Wilson took another 'L' earlier this month when awkward clips of him recording a Subway commercial went viral online.

In the videos, Wilson is promoting the 'Dangerwich' sub, a name that is inspired by the football star's Twitter handle (@DangeRussWilson). The sandwich has pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, mayo, and mustard, and is made on Italian herb and cheese bread.

Wilson posted the ad on his own socials media accounts earlier this year, but in past weeks it has gotten viral attention for being "awkward" and "cringey."

Check out the videos below:

Subway recently removed the 'Dangerwich' from their menu, causing some to speculate that it may have been due to the online reaction. However, a spokesperson from Subway said that is not the case in a interview with TMZ.

Check some reactions and memes that have been posted on social media below: