California State

This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In California

By Logan DeLoye
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a sandwich, especially when it is the most popular sandwich in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed , the best sandwich served in all of California is a French Dip sandwich. This particular sandwich can be found all over the state but the first was perfected at the original Philippe in Los Angeles. This restaurant will soak the bread in jus, giving the sandwich its sought after rich, savory taste.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best sandwich in the entire state :

"When I dip, you dip, we dip," rapped Freak Nasty in his hit 1997 track "Da Dip." Well, if you make your way out to the West Coast, you'll find plenty of people hop on board with those lyrics when it comes to their sandwiches. The French Dip is perhaps the most popular among residents, so do yourself a favor and get on Freak Nasty's level. There are so many places that serve these, but the legendary item supposedly started at Los Angeles' century-old Philippe the Original. The biggest seller is the beef double-dip, where both pieces of bread are soaked in savory jus. A knife and fork might serve essential when diving into this soggy mass of yum."

Comments / 0

