2-Minute Drill: News and notes from Tuesday on Rocky Top

By Austin Price
On3.com
 4 days ago
Tennessee welcomes a top-20 team on Saturday as the Kentucky Wildcats roll into town.

The media met with Kesley Pope, Brian Jean Mary and a host of players on Tuesday. Austin Price and Brent Hubbs discuss the main topics from the media availability.

