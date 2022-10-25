PSC provides decisions on Madison Water Utility's rate case: In December 2021, Madison Water Utility (Utility) filed a rate case application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW). One of the primary goals was to obtain sufficient funding to maintain required levels of re-investments in water infrastructure on a timely manner. The Utility's last rate case was approved by the PSCW in 2020, in which the Utility was required to file a new rate case in two years to ensure rates are aligned with costs. The Utility is delighted to inform its ratepayers, the public, and all other interested parties that the PSCW has approved the Utility's rate case.
