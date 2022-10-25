ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
City of Madison Wisconsin

Madison Water Utility's rate case & MadCAP

PSC provides decisions on Madison Water Utility's rate case: In December 2021, Madison Water Utility (Utility) filed a rate case application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW). One of the primary goals was to obtain sufficient funding to maintain required levels of re-investments in water infrastructure on a timely manner. The Utility's last rate case was approved by the PSCW in 2020, in which the Utility was required to file a new rate case in two years to ensure rates are aligned with costs. The Utility is delighted to inform its ratepayers, the public, and all other interested parties that the PSCW has approved the Utility's rate case.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Fleet Achieves the Apprentice Trifecta

While many employers might offer students the opportunity to work, get paid, and earn real-world skills that can help their careers and personal lives well into the future, few can claim to be full-fledged educational institutions like we do here at City of Madison Fleet Headquarters on Nakoosa Trail. All of the 15 students that have matriculated with us so far since the apprenticeship program was launched in January 2018 came through our close partnership with the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) work-based learning program and the City's Wanda Fullmore Youth Internship Program. A majority of those have been minorities or women who have joined a field that is severely under-represented by both demographics on the national level.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy