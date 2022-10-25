While many employers might offer students the opportunity to work, get paid, and earn real-world skills that can help their careers and personal lives well into the future, few can claim to be full-fledged educational institutions like we do here at City of Madison Fleet Headquarters on Nakoosa Trail. All of the 15 students that have matriculated with us so far since the apprenticeship program was launched in January 2018 came through our close partnership with the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) work-based learning program and the City's Wanda Fullmore Youth Internship Program. A majority of those have been minorities or women who have joined a field that is severely under-represented by both demographics on the national level.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO