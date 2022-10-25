Notre Dame in the NFL, Week 7: Tommy Tremble catches TD on National Tight Ends Day

Tight end Tommy Tremble played at Notre Dame from 2018-20 (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images).

One of two tight end touchdowns on National Tight Ends Day came from a product of the school that calls itself TEU. Former Notre Dame tight end and current Carolina Panther Tommy Tremble — known best for his blocking while with the Irish — found the end zone for the first time this season Sunday.

Tremble scored on a 29-yard pass from quarterback PJ Walker in the fourth quarter of the Panthers’ 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was Carolina’s final touchdown of the game and came on a third-and-11 play. It gave the Panthers a three-score lead with less than 10 minutes left.

Walker told reporters afterward his read on the play was Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum, and when he saw McCollum keep his eyes on receiver DJ Moore in the flat, he unloaded the ball for Tremble.

“Just trying to throw him on a higher angle up the field and put enough air on it so he can run up under it,” Walker said. “He went out there and he made a play and scored.”

The catch was Tremble’s longest of the season and second longest of his career. It was the second career receiving touchdown and third overall for Tremble, who the Panthers took in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tremble is one of more than 40 former Notre Dame players who are on an NFL roster or practice squad. Here’s a look at how each fared in Week 7.

Kevin Austin Jr. (Played at Notre Dame from 2018-21), WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad after being released during final preseason roster cuts and has not appeared in a game.

Aaron Banks (2017-20), OG, San Francisco 49ers

Started at left guard and allowed 0 quarterback pressures for the second straight week in the 49ers’ 44-23 loss to the Chiefs … Has started seven games for 3-4 San Francisco, allowing 8 pressures with 0 sacks and posting a 68.9 Pro Football Focus overall grade.

Alex Bars (2014-18), OL, Las Vegas Raiders

Started at right guard and allowed 3 pressures in the Raiders’ 38-20 win over the Texans … Has appeared in five games with four starts for the 2-4 Raiders, allowing 9 pressures and posting a PFF grade of 41.9 … Signed to the active roster from the practice squad Oct. 1.

Ian Book (2016-20), QB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles were off in Week 7 … Has not appeared in a game this season for 6-0 Philadelphia.

Miles Boykin (2015-18), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Was not targeted in 7 offensive snaps and played 14 snaps on special teams in the Steelers’ 16-10 loss to the Dolphins … Has 6 tackles on special teams (106 special teams snaps) and 1 catch for 11 yards in seven games for 2-5 Pittsburgh.

Chase Claypool (2016-19), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Started and caught 5 passes for 41 yards in the Steelers’ 16-10 loss to the Dolphins … Has 28 catches for 266 yards and 1 touchdown plus 8 carries for 55 yards in seven games for 2-5 Pittsburgh.

Scott Daly (2012-15), LS, Detroit Lions

Was the long snapper in the Lions’ 24-6 loss to the Cowboys … Has played in all six games for 1-5 Detroit.

Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins

Started at left guard and allowed 1 pressure in the Dolphins’ 16-10 win over the Steelers … Has started seven games for 4-3 Miami, allowing 2 sacks and 19 pressures with a PFF grade of 41.3.

Matthias Farley (2011-15), S, Las Vegas Raiders

Made 1 tackle in the Raiders’ 38-20 win over the Texans … Has 5 tackles in six games for 2-4 Las Vegas and has played 119 special teams snaps.

Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Los Angeles Chargers

Played 26 special teams snaps and 2 defensive snaps with no tackles in the Chargers’ 37-23 loss to the Seahawks … Has 12 tackles and 1 interception in seven games (one start) for 4-3 Chargers.

Robert Hainsey (2017-20), OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Started at center and allowed 3 pressures in the Bucs’ 21-3 loss to the Panthers … Has started seven games for 3-4 Tampa Bay, allowing 0 sacks and 10 pressures with a PFF grade of 66.0.

Kyle Hamilton (2019-21), S, Baltimore Ravens

Made 4 tackles and notched his first career sack in the Ravens’ 23-20 win over the Browns … Has 16 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass broken up and 1 forced fumble in seven games for 4-3 Baltimore.

Daelin Hayes (2016-20), DE, Baltimore Ravens

Waived/injured by the Ravens at final cuts and placed on injured reserve.

Kurt Hinish (2017-21), DT, Houston Texans

Played 33 defensive snaps with 2 pressures in the Texans’ 38-20 loss to the Raiders … Has appeared in five games (151 total snaps) with no tackles and 4 pressures for 1-4-1 Houston.

J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers

Was the long snapper in the Panthers’ 21-3 win over the Buccaneers … Has played in seven games for 2-5 Carolina.

Jamir Jones (2016-19), DL, Pittsburgh Steelers

Played 3 defensive snaps in the Steelers’ 16-10 loss to the Dolphins … Has appeared in seven games with 6 tackles and 1 pass broken up for 2-5 Pittsburgh.

Tony Jones Jr. (2016-19), RB, Seattle Seahawks

Did not see the field in the Seahawks’ 37-23 win over the Chargers … Waived by the Saints Oct. 8 and claimed by the Seahawks Oct. 10 … Has played two games this season, both for New Orleans, with 2 carries for 8 yards and 2 catches for 12 yards.

Khalid Kareem (2016-19), DL, Cincinnati Bengals

Signed to the Bengals’ practice squad Oct. 13 two days after the team placed him on waivers … Activated from injured reserve Oct. 10 after missing the 4-3 Bengals’ first five games due to a hamstring injury.

Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears

Started and caught 2 passes for 32 yards in the Bears’ 33-14 win over the Patriots … Has started seven games for 3-4 Chicago and compiled 12 catches for 138 yards.

Tommy Kraemer (2016-20), OL, Detroit Lions

Placed on injured reserve with a back injury Sept. 15 … Has not appeared in a game for 1-5 Detroit this season.

Julian Love (2016-18), S, New York Giants

Started and made 9 tackles with a fumble recovery in the Giants’ 23-17 win over the Jaguars … Has recorded 50 tackles with 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass broken up and 1 interception in seven (all starts) games for 6-1 New York.

Nick Martin (2011-15), C, Washington Commanders

Did not play in the Commanders’ 23-21 win over the Packers … Has played two games (two starts) for 3-4 Washington, allowing 4 pressures with a PFF grade of 44.3 … Signed with the Commanders Sept. 20 … Released from New Orleans Saints practice squad Sept. 10.

Zack Martin (2009-13), OG, Dallas Cowboys

Started at right guard and allowed 0 pressures in the Cowboys’ 24-6 win over the Lions … Has started seven games for 5-2 Dallas, allowing 0 sacks, 8 pressures and earning a PFF grade of 67.5.

Nick McCloud (2020), CB, New York Giants

Played 13 defensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps in the Giants’ 23-17 win over the Jaguars … Has played in four games with 5 tackles and 1 pass broken up for 6-1 New York.

Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, San Francisco 49ers

Started at right tackle and allowed 2 sacks and 4 pressures in the 49ers’ 44-23 loss to the Chiefs … Has started seven games for 3-4 San Francisco, with 3 sacks and 11 pressures allowed and a PFF grade of 71.3.

Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Chicago Bears

Did not start at center but played 61 snaps with 1 pressure allowed in the Bears’ 33-14 win over the Patriots … Has played in seven games (six starts) for 3-4 Chicago, with 11 pressures allowed and a PFF grade of 65.1.

Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OG, Indianapolis Colts

Started at left guard and allowed 0 pressures in the Colts’ 19-10 loss to the Titans … Has started seven games for 3-3-1 Indianapolis, allowing 2 sacks and 8 pressures with a PFF grade of 66.1.

Adetokunbo Ogundeji (2016-20), DE, Atlanta Falcons

Started and made 1 tackle in the Falcons’ 35-17 loss to the Bengals … Has started six games for 3-4 Atlanta and made 14 tackles with 1 sack.

Julian Okwara (2016-19), LB, Detroit Lions

Made his first start of the season and had 3 tackles in the Lions’ 24-6 loss to the Cowboys … Has played five games (one start) with 7 tackles for 1-5 Detroit.

Romeo Okwara (2012-15), LB, Detroit Lions

Placed on reserve/physically unable to perform list Aug. 23 and has not played this season … Still rehabbing from torn Achilles suffered in Week 4 of the 2021 season.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns

Made 6 tackles, forced 1 fumble and broke up 2 passes in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens … Has totaled 39 tackles, 3 passes broken up and 2 forced fumbles in seven games (six starts) for 2-5 Cleveland.

Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DL, Cleveland Browns

Inactive for the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens … Has played in five games (one start) for 2-5 Cleveland, with 11 tackles … Began the season on the practice squad and was signed to the 53-man roster Sept. 21.

Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Had 1 catch for 8 yards in the Buccaneers’ 21-3 loss to the Panthers … Has been active for three games for 3-4 Tampa Bay, making 2 catches for 20 yards.

Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams were off in Week 7 … Has 23 catches for 221 yards and 1 carry for 17 yards in six games (five starts) for 3-3 Los Angeles.

Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings were off in Week 7 … Has made 34 tackles with 2 interceptions and 2 passes broken up in five starts for 5-1 Minnesota.

Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, New York Giants

Started and made 4 tackles in the Giants’ 23-17 win over the Jaguars … Has appeared in four games (2 starts) and made 19 tackles for 6-1 New York … Signed to the Giants’ practice squad Sept. 19 and was elevated to the active roster Oct. 1.

Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins

Was not targeted in the Dolphins’ 16-10 win over the Steelers … Has started six games for 4-3 Miami and made 6 catches for 50 yards, to go with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

Equanimeous St. Brown (2015-17), WR, Chicago Bears

Started and had 4 catches for 48 yards in the Bears’ 33-14 win over the Patriots … Has 10 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown in seven starts for 3-4 Chicago.

Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens

Started at left tackle and allowed 2 pressures in the Ravens’ 23-20 win over the Browns … Has started three games for 4-3 Baltimore, allowing 2 pressures and earning a PFF grade of 79.4.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (2017-21), DL, Las Vegas Raiders

Signed to the Raiders’ practice squad Aug. 13 after team waived him during final cuts.

Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers

Had 1 tackle in the Chargers’ 37-23 loss to the Seahawks … Has 8 tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble in seven games for 4-3 Los Angeles.

Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers

Started and made 7 tackles in the Chargers’ 37-23 loss to the Seahawks … Has 56 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 pass broken up and 1 interception in seven games (six starts) for 4-3 Los Angeles.

Tommy Tremble (2018-20), TE, Carolina Panthers

Caught a 29-yard touchdown pass in the Panthers’ 21-3 win over the Buccaneers … Has 6 catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in seven games (one start) for 2-5 Carolina.

Kyren Williams (2019-21), RB, Los Angeles Rams

Remains on injured reserve due an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1 … Did not record any stats for the 3-3 Rams prior to his injury.

Brock Wright (2017-20), TE, Detroit Lions

Started and had 4 catches for 57 yards in the Lions’ 24-6 loss to the Cowboys … Has played in six games (two starts) for 1-5 Detroit, making 5 catches for 82 yards.