themarketperiodical.com

Does Mushe have the potential to surpass Avalanche, Decentraland, and Cardano?

Since the beginning of the year, the crypto market has experienced a few hiccups, even grinding to a halt in the first few months. Major cryptocurrencies have also suffered, necessitating the use of alternative investments. In the blowing winds of the crypto winter, Mushe Token (XMU) had a successful presale...
themarketperiodical.com

GALA Price Analysis: GALA Still In A Range Bound Phase Of Consolidation

GALA coin price is currently in a strong consolidation phase. The asset price is currently trading near $0.071 with gain of more than 1.5% in the intraday session. Technical indicators of GALA are currently favoring the consolidation in price.Meanwhile, GALA/BTC pair is also looking to achieve a new high in the future.
themarketperiodical.com

Thor Chain Price : RUNE Price Is Struggling To Get Above The Consolidation Phase

RUNE price is currently in a strong consolidation phase and can see a new high in the future. The asset price is currently near $2.5. Technical indicators of Thor Chain are not in the favor for the bulls.Meanwhile, RUNE/BTC pair has seen a drop of more than 1.2% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com

KLAY Price Analysis: Klaytn bulls bathe in glory as asset continues its ascent

•KLAY/USD is currently priced at $0.24 and has increased by 21.63% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 110.23% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Klaytn Coin Price on the rise; will the momentum sustain?
themarketperiodical.com

Why you should consider to buy Bitcoin in Dubai

If you’re living in Dubai, there’s a good chance that you’ve heard about Bitcoin and how it can be a valuable investment. But did you know that you can buy Bitcoin in Dubai with cash? In this article, we’ll discuss the benefits of buying Bitcoin in Dubai and why it might be a wise decision for you to do so!
themarketperiodical.com

ADA Price Analysis: Cardano bulls take over with consistent spike in trading volumes

•ADA/USD is currently priced at $0.40 ,with an increase of 5.38% over the past 24 hours. •The Trading Volume has increased by 3.86% over the past 24 hours. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: ADA on the rise as bears falter. The...
themarketperiodical.com

DOGE Price Analysis: Dogecoin bulls proving to be relentless in their pursuit

•DOGE/USD is currently priced at $0.07 and has increased by 18.96% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 192.37% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Will the uptrend last any longer for DOGE?. The Dogecoin...

