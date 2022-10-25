Sam Pittman reveals what he sees from Auburn ahead of Week 9 matchup

Wesley Hitt / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has too much experience in the SEC to not respect Auburn, no matter what the state of the team and program is. The Tigers still have talent and are always going to be tough to play. Because of that, Pittman has all the respect in the world for Auburn.

While speaking to the media, Sam Pittman was asked what he expected from Auburn, given that the Tigers have lost three games in a row and head coach Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat.

“I think they’re playing really hard,” Sam Pittman said. “You know, it’s Auburn. We haven’t beat them since I’ve been here. We’re 0-2 against them.”

“But I think they’re playing hard–for them to come back after being down 21-0 last, the last game against Ole Miss, and come back and make that a close, good football game on the road. I think it says a lot about their coaching staff and the kids still believing in them and playing extremely hard.”

Sam Pittman is right, a lot of teams in Auburn’s positions may have quit on the coaching staff. However, when you watch Auburn play, the effort is still clearly there. Given that this is still a team with SEC talent, Auburn is still going to be tough to beat.

Arkansas travels to Auburn for the game at noon ET on Saturday. Arkansas hasn’t beaten Auburn since 2015 when Bret Bielema was Arkansas’ head coach. Both teams are coming off their bye weeks.

Sam Pittman on Tank Bigsby, Robby Ashford

Auburn’s offense has shown life on the ground this season, largely due to Tank Bigsby. Meanwhile, Robby Ashford has worked to get things going through the air. Sam Pittman broke down what he sees from the two of them.

“Well, Robby’s their second-leading rusher, some of those are designed runs, which he’s very good at, and then obviously the part of getting outside the pocket and running, which we’re very concerned about that. But he’s got a strong arm, but he’s most dangerous when you have the receivers covered downfield and he takes off, I mean he’s really dangerous doing that,” Sam Pittman said.

“But I’ve always liked Bigsby, I think he’s a really really good player and breaks a lot of tackles and that’s the emphasis this week is trying to get him down before he gets started. Because if they can get him three to four yards on his own, he’s hard to bring down, and so we need to get him close to the line of scrimmage as possible.”