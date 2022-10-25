Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
Ex-Bruins Wing Sets NHL Record For Consecutive Games Played
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel, who began his career as a member of the Boston Bruins, is the NHL’s new “Iron Man.”. Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Golden Knights in their matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, skating in his 990th consecutive game stretching back to Nov. 3 2009, when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Yardbarker
4 Takeaways from Oilers’ First Road Win Against Blues – 10/26/22
After starting the NHL season with six consecutive games at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers won their first road outing of 2022-23 on Wednesday (Oct. 26) when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 at Enterprise Center. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a milestone goal, Jesse Puljujarvi got a much-needed goal, and...
Arizona Coyotes ready to party at The Mullett
TEMPE, Ariz. — (AP) — The Mullett will have a party in the front and the back Friday night. By far the NHL's smallest venue, Mullett Arena takes its first spin in the national spotlight when the Arizona Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets. It should be a rockin'...
Sprong has 3 points, Kraken start fast in 5-1 win vs Sabres
Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1
Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
ESPN
Vegas forward Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games
Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Kessel, 35, played in his 989th straight NHL game, a streak that began on Nov. 3, 2009, when Kessel...
Three takeaways from Blue Jackets' troubling loss to Arizona Coyotes
Tuesday wasn’t the first time Brad Larsen didn’t have answers about the Blue Jackets’ early-season habit of starting flat or falling flat in blowout losses. The Blue Jackets’ head coach had just watched another stinker on home ice, a 6-3 loss to the rebuilding and unheralded Arizona Coyotes, and was again at a loss...
Yardbarker
Sam Poulin Set to Make NHL Debut with Penguins
Poulin was recently called up alongside Drake Caggiula as the Penguins await the return of multiple forwards from injuries. While originally called up thanks to injuries from Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker has recently been listed as day-to-day with an injury. Thanks to a third forward going down,...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks 4, Panthers 2
With their late rally coming up just short, the Florida Panthers (4-2-1) opened up their two-game road swing with a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks (4-2-0) at United Center on Tuesday. "This is a two-game road trip, and we're not a team that's going to lose two in a...
Nazem Kadri stays hot, carries Flames over Penguins
Nazem Kadri recorded two goals and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames posted a
