Georgia TE commit Lawson Luckie discusses recent visit to Alabama, message from Joe Cox

A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO