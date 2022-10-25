ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia TE commit Lawson Luckie discusses recent visit to Alabama, message from Joe Cox

By Joseph Hastings
 4 days ago
Georgia tight end commit Lawson Luckie during his June official visit to Alabama. (Photo via Luckie's Instagram)

Georgia tight end pledge Lawson Luckie recaps his Oct. 8 visit to Alabama, what the staff's message is to him, interest in the Tide, and more.

WATKINSVILLE, GA
