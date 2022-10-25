ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State set to host four-star quarterback prospect Saturday

By Ryan Snyder
 4 days ago
Penn State will welcome one of the region's top quarterbacks back to State College this weekend. (Credit: Ryan Snyder/BWI)

Penn State’s biggest home game of the season is on deck, as the Nittany Lions will welcome second-ranked Ohio State to Beaver Stadium Saturday. With the game set for a Noon start on FOX, the overall list of recruiting visitors will likely be down a bit compared to what we normally see when the Buckeyes come to town.

This past weekend’s White Out game, which kicked off at night, saw more than 50 uncommitted scholarship players in attendance. Compare that to last year’s Noon kick against Michigan in early November, which saw around 20 uncommitted scholarship players in attendance. Expect to see something similar this weekend.

On Tuesday, one of those prospects confirmed his plans to attend, as four-star quarterback Michael Van Buren tweeted that he’ll be making the trip this upcoming weekend. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound signal-caller plays at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

Since the start of 2022, Van Buren has visited Penn State twice previously. His first trip was at the end of January for a junior day event. He then returned in March to watch spring practice, making this his first visit to Penn State in about seven months.

In a recent update with On3’s Chad Simmons, Van Buren made it clear that the Lions had some work to do, noting that Alabama, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma and Oregon were the five schools standing out the most to him currently. Of those five, Alabama, Oklahoma and Oregon have all hosted him for a visit so far. Oregon’s visit was the most recent, as he traveled to Eugene Sept. 17 to watch the Ducks beat BYU.

Penn State is also planning to host its top prospect in Pennsylvania this upcoming weekend in Ath. Quinton Martin. The 26th-ranked player nationally in the On3 Consensus, Martin was just at Ohio State this past weekend to watch the game against Iowa.

Blue White Illustrated will have an updated look at this weekend’s list in the days ahead.

Comments / 0

 

