NFL Insider: Dallas Cowboys expected to sign Kendall Sheffield to shore up secondary

After cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday during the Cowboys’ 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, Dallas is reportedly signing free-agent corner Kendall Sheffield. Sheffield would join the practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport, but he could potentially help shore up the secondary.

The former Ohio State Buckeye went to the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sheffield played for current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn before going off of waivers to the Houston Texans this offseason.

As a Falcon, Sheffield played in 38 games with 20 starts and recorded 97 tackles (69 solo), six passes defensed and one forced fumble.

In two seasons with the Buckeyes after signing out of Blinn C.C., he earned 2018 All-Big Ten honorable mention honors. He had a team-high 10 passes defensed and finished with 34 tackles (26 solo), two tackles for loss, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 14 starts at cornerback.

Cowboys lose Jourdan Lewis for remainder of 2022 season

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis underwent surgery for a Lisfranc injury on Sunday night, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

The injury to Lewis came as he made a huge play for his team. With the Cowboys leading 10-6 late in the fourth quarter, the Lions were nearing midfield. Jared Goff threw for wide receiver Tom Kennedy but was intercepted by Lewis. It was on that play that Lewis suffered his injury.

A third-round pick out of Michigan in the 2017 NFL Draft, Lewis has been with Dallas for the entirety of his NFL career. Through the first five games of the 2022 season, Lewis has 26 total tackles, 17 of which were solo. His season-ending interception was the lone interception of the season.

Lewis signed a three-year contract extension with the Cowboys in March of 2021, worth a max of $16.5 million. In his first year under the new contract, Lewis had 61 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions.

