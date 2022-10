Western Michigan hockey will be taking on likely its most difficult opponent in the form of the No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines Friday and Saturday. This matchup has quite a lot of buildup behind it. The Broncos were set to face the Wolverines in the second round of games at the Great Lakes Invitational last December after splitting their first two meetings, but had the chance stripped away from them after UM pulled out of the tournament due to ‘health and welfare protocols within the team’.

1 DAY AGO