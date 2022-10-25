Read full article on original website
"Evening On College Street" to benefit Main Street program
Tue. (Nov. 15, 2022) 5-7PM "EVENING ON COLLEGE ST." a fun social evening to support the Main Street Murfreesboro program at 320 E. College St. It will be at the recently renovated home of Steve and Molly Poleskey (circa 1912). Guests are invited to attend and make a donation to help non-profit Main Street Murfreesboro reach their end of the year budget. Please RSVP by phoning 615-895-1887 or emailing kathy@downtownmurfreesboro.com.
Trick or Treat on Murfreesboro's Historic Square
(MURFREESBORO) Main Street Murfreesboro is again offering a family friendly opportunity for area youth to trick or treat. It will be Halloween (Monday 10/31/2022) from 3:00 to 5:00PM a businesses, the courthouse, offices all around the Historic Murfreesboro square. The family friendly day will also include the help of Murfreesboro...
Sip, Shop & Stroll the historic Murfreesboro Square
Fri-Sat (Nov. 4 - 5, 2022) 8:00AM - evening SIP, SHOP & STROLL on the historic Murfreesboro square. Kick off the holiday season with Main Street Murfreesboro. Bring the family, discover new stores, and visit familiar staples of our historic town as you shop local. This festive holiday event is full of hot chocolate, small bites, trunk shows, and lots of shopping fun. Some stores will offer demos, holiday gift ideas, stocking stuffers, and limited-time specials. New this year will be rides around the historic square with American Melody Carriages on November 4th as guests kick off the Holiday season.
The Turkey Tee Off for the Rutherford / Cannon County Child Advocacy Center will be on November 5th
MURFREESBORO, TN — “The Child Advocacy Center invites you and your team to the 12th Annual Turkey Tee Off golf tournament at Indian Hills Golf Course,” announced Development Coordinator Katie Enzor. “It’s ‘fore’ the kids!”. The Turkey Tee Off golf tournament is Saturday,...
Friday Afternoon Residential Fire
(MURFREESBORO) Around 12:20PM Friday afternoon, Murfreesboro Fire-Rescue rushed to a home fire on Mohawk Trail. As firefighters arrived on-the-scene, they reported that heavy black smoke and flames were visible. They made entry to the home and extinguished the blaze. Heavy interior damage was reported to the 2,072 square foot, 3...
Swap N' Shop for Friday (10-28-22)
YARD SALE: 1218 Rutherford Street today and tomorrow from 9am until 1pm 615-890-5127. FOR SALE: Air compressor, Kobalt 1.2HP running, 150 max PSI, oil free, $35.00. Firestrum Black & Decker table saw, 15 amps, $35.00. Two wheel dolly, $20.00. 615-962-9610. YARD SALE: Today and tomorrow at 304 Dudley St. In...
Shooting on John R Rice Boulevard, 21-Year-Old Male Reportedly Dead
(MURFREESBORO) There was a shooting early Saturday (10/29/2022) morning in a parking lot that's next to Sam's Club. Officers arrived shortly after 3:15AM and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at 131 John R. Rice Boulevard. The area is surrounded by apartment complexes and hotels, and when the shots rang out police were notified quickly.
BETTER TOGETHER--MTSU and Big Mac
(MURFREESBORO) Students taking advantage of the partnership between McGuire Restaurant Group and Middle Tennessee State University are thriving, with one student employee already graduated and several more preparing to walk across the stage inside Murphy Center very soon. MTSU’s partnership with McDonald’s restaurant operator McGuire Restaurant Group pays dividends in helping qualifying restaurant employees to attend MTSU tuition-free.
TSSAA Playoff / Bracket Information for Rutherford County Prep Football Teams
DII-A BRACKET (MTCS) Friday, November 5th (Playoffs First Round) Blackman (8-2) vs. Cookeville (3-7) Stewarts Creek (5-5) at Coffee Co. (8-2) Oakland (9-1) vs. Shelbyville (1-9) Smyrna (8-1) vs. Hendersonville (4-6) Eagleville (6-4) at Dresden (8-2) MTCS (8-2) vs. Tipton-Rosemark (2-6)
Solid Waste SmartTrucks use Routeware software to track service in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro Solid Waste Department has innovative technology to help meet growing demands in the waste industry. “We started the journey with a new technology program called Routeware, so we now have SmartTrucks with a tablet inside the truck and a camera on the arm of the truck,” said Solid Waste Director Russell Gossett. “This technology allows the department to see when carts are not out. They can hit a button to record that the cart is not out on the curb along with the address and the time of day the truck was on location.”
Smyrna, Tennessee had one of the LOWEST September Unemployment Rates in the State at 2.4%
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Every county in Tennessee recorded unemployment rates below 5% in September, according to the latest data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). September also marked the second consecutive month that rates decreased in each of the state’s 95 counties. Williamson County continued to...
Ram's Reports Help Avoid Congestion
(MURFREESBORO) Some days are like sunshine, others are frigid--that's fall in the Volunteer State. Murfreesboro Transportation Department's Deputy Director Ram Balachandran checked his computer twice and has areas for motorists to avoid from today through November 5, 2022. City Construction Projects. Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected...
Life Adventures During Education
Five former LaVergne Middle school students are back home. After graduating high school, college and traveling on different paths, five former LaVergne Middle school students are back home. Rutherford County School's Grayson Lee Maxwell had a chance to talk with Taylor Lawton, Collin Etheridge, Joshua Cartwright, and Malaikia Woodfork and learn about their adventure of higher education and some travel.
CAC's 19-Days of Activism Starts Nov. 1st
(MURFREESBORO) The Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford and Cannon Counties is conducting their 19 days of activisim on November 1, 2022 to reduce child abuse. Community Education Coordinator Carrie Norvell. said, “The Child Advocacy Center is spearheading the local 19 Days of Activism for the Prevention of Violence Against Children and Youth in Rutherford and Cannon Counties.”
VOTE NOW--Earling Voting Ends Thursday!
(MURFREESBORO) This coming Thursday (11/3/2022) is the last day to take advantage of EARLY VOTING, and that means this Saturday wraps-up your weekend opportunity to cast a ballot in the the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election. Secretary of State Tre Hargett said, "If casting your ballot on the...
Voting in Rutherford County and Understanding the Amendments
It’s an election season and there is interest in the voting process, but there is also some frustration... That was Alan Farley, Rutherford County Administrator of Elections. Farley said the Amendments that are on the ballot can be confusing…. (Scroll down to read the summary of each amendment). In...
