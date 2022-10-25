MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro Solid Waste Department has innovative technology to help meet growing demands in the waste industry. “We started the journey with a new technology program called Routeware, so we now have SmartTrucks with a tablet inside the truck and a camera on the arm of the truck,” said Solid Waste Director Russell Gossett. “This technology allows the department to see when carts are not out. They can hit a button to record that the cart is not out on the curb along with the address and the time of day the truck was on location.”

