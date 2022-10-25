Read full article on original website
Mayor Michaels Among Invitees to Historic Biden Micron Announcement
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels was among the attendees at the invitation-only announcement by President Joseph Biden (D), Delaware, on the investment by Micron at Onondaga Community College. “It was a tremendous honor to have been invited to this historic occasion featuring the President of the United States,” Michaels said. “The...
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
2022 ‘Tithe My Shoes’ Drive Underway
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) today announced that he is once again participating in the annual “Tithe My Shoes” charity drive, an effort to collect new or gently-used shoes and boots for the Rescue Mission with an emphasis on children’s shoes. “Tithe My Shoes” is spearheaded...
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'
A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
Early voting begins Saturday in New York
Early voting kicks off this weekend and runs through November 6. Polls in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oswego and Onondaga counties open at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Onondaga County Board of Elections is preparing for high voter turnout as early voting begins for the 2022 midterm elections. “We'll be prepared for...
Introduction to Maple Syrup Production for Beginners
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will be hosting a free virtual workshop on Wednesday, November 30th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Please join us for an introductory workshop on maple syrup production. This educational program is geared towards those interested in beginning a new maple syrup venture but lack some of the basic knowledge and skillsets for getting started. Some of the topics that will be covered include 1) the what, when, and how to tap, 2) basic sap collection options, 3) the fundamentals of syrup processing, and 4) marketing trends and where to sell your products. There will also be opportunity for questions during the Q&A session.
15-year-old arrested after making possible threat to Weedsport School community
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm after making a threat against the Weedsport School community, according to the Weedsport Police Department. On Wednesday, October 26, the Student Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the Weedsport School District, received a complaint from the school’s administration that […]
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-October 27, 2022
The talk of the fishing world this week in Western New York is the huge musky caught by Dan King of Orchard Park while fishing with friends Capt. Hans Mann of Alden and Josh Ketry of Hamburg. Using a 9-inch “deep carver” that Mann makes called the Night Shiner, they were trolling in Buffalo Harbor near the north gap when a big fish hit at 10:15 a.m. last Saturday. It turned out to be a 55-inch musky that sported a huge girth. It looked disproportionate. They didn’t have a scale or a tape measure, but conservative estimates put it at 50 to 55 pounds. It was released to fight another day. Congratulations guys, a fish of a lifetime!
Art Association of Oswego Exhibit by Ron Throop Opens Nov. 5th
The Art Association is pleased to present “The Pleasure at Being the Cause”, an exhibition of 2022 paintings by Ron Throop, opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 - 9 p.m. This is also a fundraiser to raise money for a new floor in the Kirk Beason Memorial Gallery, which is near completion. The walls are white, the lighting bright, pocket doors are ordered, but the old floor is battle worn and beat. Not a fitting match to the remodeling effort gone into reconfiguring downstairs space. All proceeds from show sales and donations will support the AAO.
4 public bus routes planned in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is on its way to setting up public bus routes and we now have a better sense of where they’ll be. “People are excited. There’s a lot of excitement building and, you know, people need to get to jobs. They need to get to classes and education and of course food sources,” said Jon Exford, Jefferson County Mobility manager.
John S. Parsons: Father and son
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
Richard DeSantis – October 23, 2022
Richard DeSantis, a lifetime resident of Oswego, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at The Manor at Seneca Hill. He was the son of the late Anthony & Kathryn DeSantis. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John DeSantis and brother-in-law John Taber. He was also predeceased by his beloved granddaughter, Karen Mary Aubertine.
State police investigating Wayne Co. murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Several law enforcement officers are investigating a homicide that took place overnight Saturday in the Village of Newark, New York State Police announced. The New York State Police (NYSP), the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Newark Police Department (NPD) are investigating a shooting that...
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help
The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Fairfield Estate up for worldwide auction
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – “Exquisite,” “gorgeous” and “pristine” are just a few of the words used to describe the Fairfield Estate, the recognizable 19th century mansion in Fayetteville now up […]
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
New Bakery Opening in New Hartford is Sure to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
If you have a soft side for sweets and treats, then this is the place for you. A brand new business is opening it's doors for the first time in Central New York. Give a warm welcome to Sweet Addictions Bakery, a new baked goods store coming to Oneida Street in New Hartford.
