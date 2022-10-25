Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will be hosting a free virtual workshop on Wednesday, November 30th from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Please join us for an introductory workshop on maple syrup production. This educational program is geared towards those interested in beginning a new maple syrup venture but lack some of the basic knowledge and skillsets for getting started. Some of the topics that will be covered include 1) the what, when, and how to tap, 2) basic sap collection options, 3) the fundamentals of syrup processing, and 4) marketing trends and where to sell your products. There will also be opportunity for questions during the Q&A session.

