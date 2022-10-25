‘It’s a pity’: 16-year-old girl identified as victim in fatal Orange County shooting

VIDEO: 16-year-old girl identified as victim in fatal Orange County shooting The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in a fatal shooting Monday night as a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing. (Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.

Around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle just off Hiawassee Rd. for reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find one person who had been shot just outside the home near a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Orange County deputies identified the victim Tuesday as 16-year-old De’Shayla Sanaa Ferguson.

One of Ferguson’s friends described her Monday as sweet and always smiling. Her neighbors say they’re stunned by the news.

“It’s a pity,” Neighbor Benedict Newball said of the shooting. “It’s a loss of life.”

Deputies haven’t said whether Ferguson lived in the neighborhood was she was found shot, or what the motive for killing her may have been.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any other information on the victim or a possible suspect as their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

