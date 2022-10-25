Read full article on original website
University of Southern Mississippi names new president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – Dr. Joe Paul will serve as the 11th president of The University of Southern Mississippi after being confirmed by the board of trustees. Paul is a USM alumn and was named interim president earlier this year. He was previously the vice president for student affairs from 1993 until retirement in 2015 […]
WTOK-TV
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
WTOK-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes only surviving hyena cub born in North America in 2022
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get ready to have your heart melt from pure adorableness!. The Hattiesburg Zoo has welcomed the only known surviving hyena born in North America in 2022. The baby, which was born last Monday, Oct. 17, at 12:45 p.m., was a single birth. According to the zoo,...
WDAM-TV
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservation officers discovered human skeletal remains near the northern boundary line of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center while investigating possible illegal game activity in the area on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
WDAM-TV
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Johnny Dupree
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Democratic and Republican candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District. Democratic nominee Johnny DuPree is the former Hattiesburg mayor who is facing off against Republican challenger Jackson County...
WLOX
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members of the two East Central High School teens killed in a car accident last week laid them to rest. The funeral service for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin took place at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church. The church was packed with people and inside the building was several flower arrangements.
Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
WDAM-TV
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
wxxv25.com
Former corrections official found guilty in death of Ocean Springs mascot, Carl
Kendra Shaffer, a former corrections official from Jones County, was found guilty of animal cruelty in the death of Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs Municipal Court this afternoon. Shaffer’s attorney said they plan to appeal the verdict. Shaffer was seen on video taking the downtown mascot from his...
Construction for Love’s Travel Stop in Lucedale slated for November
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Construction for a new truck stop in Lucedale is slated to begin next month. The development at 2127 Hopper Road, right off of the S.R. 198 and U.S. 98 intersection, is scheduled to begin in early November, weather permitting, according to a Love’s Travel Stop spokesperson. The company did not specify […]
Two injured in shooting at Dragon House in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are investigating after two people were shot at the Dragon House on Saturday, October 22. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a.m. on Highway 49. They were informed that two people left to get treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. […]
Picayune Item
Poplarville man dies in single vehicle crash in Picayune
A Poplarville man died after being involved in a single vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
prentissheadlight.com
The Pig is back
Piggly Wiggly is returning to Prentiss! The company bought the Prentiss Ramey’s Marketplace and will take possession of it this week. The store will be closed all day Thursday, Oct. 27 so pricing can be updated and register systems can be changed. According to the website, the store will...
Forrest County deputy “justified” in fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July. The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that […]
Lucedale city employees get pay raise- here’s how they compare to other Mississippi towns
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Many employees for the City of Lucedale received a pay raise with the start of the new fiscal year in October. The board of aldermen looked at raising pay during work sessions throughout the summer after continuous turnover in a few city departments. In some cases, employees left for similar positions […]
WDAM-TV
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
WDAM-TV
Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49 just after 1 a.m. The officers were informed that two individuals went...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Chief speaks on status of double homicide case
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - New information is coming forward regarding the double homicide in Laurel Monday afternoon. The Laurel Police Department identified 19-year-old Ronald Buckley as a suspect. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the suspect has been avoiding the law since June when he was the main suspect in...
WDAM-TV
Traffic signal replaced after 2-vehicle collision broke pole Wednesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic signal is being replaced after a two-vehicle collision broke a pole Wednesday afternoon. Traffic on Veterans Memorial Drive going south to Purvis (Highway 11) was closed due to the collision. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person suffered moderate injuries. Traffic traveling south,...
Two killed in shooting outside Laurel laundromat
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds outside a laundromat on Monday, October 24. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers arrived to the scene around 12:05 p.m. at Lopers Laundry on West 10th Street. The two gunshot victims were found inside a car parked […]
