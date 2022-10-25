ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

People

Lynette Romero Shares Update on Former KTLA Co-Anchor Mark Mester: 'I'm Respecting Him'

Lynette Romero says she and Mark Mester 'talk every day' following the former KTLA co-anchors' exit from the network in September Lynette Romero is keeping in touch with her former co-anchor Mark Mester after they exited news station KTLA in September. "I know that a lot of you are asking a lot of questions. Why did I leave? How is Mark? All of those things." she said in a Facebook Live on Friday. "I will tell you that Mark and I talk every day. I'm respecting him. He's...
TechCrunch

Kanye agrees to buy Parler, Elon Musk reportedly plans mass layoffs at Twitter, and Netflix gets into cloud gaming

This week marked the in-person return of TechCrunch Disrupt, with our team taking the show back into the real world after two years fully virtual. It was one helluva show, with appearances from people like tennis legend (turned investor) Serena Williams, comedian (also turned investor!) Kevin Hart, Lyft co-founder John Zimmer, and Figma CEO Dylan Field. Congrats to Minerva Lithium for winning the Startup Battlefield competition!
Business Insider

Elon Musk says Apple's battle with Spotify is 'concerning' and its new 30% charge on social-media ad revenue 'is a lot'

Elon Musk has spoken out about Apple's new rules and its impact on Spotify after the music-streaming app's earnings went live on Tuesday. The billionaire was responding to The New York Times' article published on Tuesday, which Spotify CEO Daniel Ek shared on Twitter. The report said Apple rejected Spotify's app from the App Store three times in one month, claiming its audiobooks feature broke the rules around app developers communicating with users about online purchasing.
9to5Mac

Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses

It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
thepennyhoarder.com

Apple Raises Prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One

Subscription prices across the entertainment industry are rising, and Apple is joining the party. Apple announced that subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One will increase immediately. According to Apple, its music service is increasing in price due to more expensive licensing costs. Apple says artists and...
CBS San Francisco

Google's ad sales slow dramatically, eroding parent company Alphabet's profit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Summertime revenue growth at Google's corporate parent slipped to its slowest pace since the pandemic jarred the economy more than two years ago, with advertisers clamping down on spending and bracing for a potential recession.Alphabet Inc., which owns an array of smaller technology companies in addition to Google, on Tuesday posted revenue of $69.1 billion for the July-September quarter, a 6% increase from the same time last year.It marked the first time Alphabet's year-over-year quarterly revenue has risen by less than 10% since the April-June period of 2020. At that time, the advertisers that generate most...
HackerNoon

Uber Still Can't Turn a Profit

It's earnings season! and Snapchat began informing markets of their financial performance this past week but the main draw remains to be tech titans, including. , who are expected to release details of the billions they generated in third-quarter sales (and perhaps profit too?) in the following days. Netflix's third-quarter...

