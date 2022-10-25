Read full article on original website
Wired Wednesday With Rich DeMuro
It's Wired Wednesday on Wake Up Call, and what does that mean? It means our KTLA's tech expert, Rich DeMuro has the latest greatest tech info for you!
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Lynette Romero Shares Update on Former KTLA Co-Anchor Mark Mester: 'I'm Respecting Him'
Lynette Romero says she and Mark Mester 'talk every day' following the former KTLA co-anchors' exit from the network in September Lynette Romero is keeping in touch with her former co-anchor Mark Mester after they exited news station KTLA in September. "I know that a lot of you are asking a lot of questions. Why did I leave? How is Mark? All of those things." she said in a Facebook Live on Friday. "I will tell you that Mark and I talk every day. I'm respecting him. He's...
Mark Zuckerberg should dial down the metaverse crap and make Facebook 'Facebook' again
Mark Zuckerberg is going all in on the metaverse, but he should re-focus on other things. The Meta CEO should prioritize growing engagement and revenue on the company's core apps. Meta reports Q3 earnings next week and analysts have called it a "make-or-break quarter." Meta, the company formerly known as...
TechCrunch
Kanye agrees to buy Parler, Elon Musk reportedly plans mass layoffs at Twitter, and Netflix gets into cloud gaming
This week marked the in-person return of TechCrunch Disrupt, with our team taking the show back into the real world after two years fully virtual. It was one helluva show, with appearances from people like tennis legend (turned investor) Serena Williams, comedian (also turned investor!) Kevin Hart, Lyft co-founder John Zimmer, and Figma CEO Dylan Field. Congrats to Minerva Lithium for winning the Startup Battlefield competition!
Elon Musk says Apple's battle with Spotify is 'concerning' and its new 30% charge on social-media ad revenue 'is a lot'
Elon Musk has spoken out about Apple's new rules and its impact on Spotify after the music-streaming app's earnings went live on Tuesday. The billionaire was responding to The New York Times' article published on Tuesday, which Spotify CEO Daniel Ek shared on Twitter. The report said Apple rejected Spotify's app from the App Store three times in one month, claiming its audiobooks feature broke the rules around app developers communicating with users about online purchasing.
Oculus founder Palmer Luckey compares Facebook's metaverse to a 'project car,' with Mark Zuckerberg pursuing an expensive passion project that no one thinks is valuable
Luckey founded Oculus and sold it to Facebook for $2 billion in 2014. He wants the metaverse to be built, but says Facebook's current product Horizon is "not good." Still, Luckey sees the possibility of the company succeeding in the future. Palmer Luckey is not a fan of what Mark...
9to5Mac
Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses
It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
thepennyhoarder.com
Apple Raises Prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One
Subscription prices across the entertainment industry are rising, and Apple is joining the party. Apple announced that subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple One will increase immediately. According to Apple, its music service is increasing in price due to more expensive licensing costs. Apple says artists and...
Google's ad sales slow dramatically, eroding parent company Alphabet's profit
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Summertime revenue growth at Google's corporate parent slipped to its slowest pace since the pandemic jarred the economy more than two years ago, with advertisers clamping down on spending and bracing for a potential recession.Alphabet Inc., which owns an array of smaller technology companies in addition to Google, on Tuesday posted revenue of $69.1 billion for the July-September quarter, a 6% increase from the same time last year.It marked the first time Alphabet's year-over-year quarterly revenue has risen by less than 10% since the April-June period of 2020. At that time, the advertisers that generate most...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Twitter Users Leave at an Alarming Pace
Twitter is losing its most active users, which presents new owner Elon Musk with a problem he may be unable to solve.
Uber Still Can't Turn a Profit
It's earnings season! and Snapchat began informing markets of their financial performance this past week but the main draw remains to be tech titans, including. , who are expected to release details of the billions they generated in third-quarter sales (and perhaps profit too?) in the following days. Netflix's third-quarter...
