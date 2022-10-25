Read full article on original website
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
Dog Owner at Vets Heartbroken After Spotting Sign on Desk: 'Not Prepared'
A veterinarian has left the internet in tears with their kind gesture, after a video of a candle that lights up only when animals are being euthanized went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok last Saturday, by Oscarthepugglelondon, shows the dog owner waiting at the clinic to...
LISTEN: What are the worst 5 dog breeds to own?
While they may be man's best friend, not all of them are equally friendly or polite, so the question must be asked, what dogs should would-be-owners stay away from?. One U.K. veterinarian is blowing up online for his list of the top five worst dogs to own. The vet said that Chow Chows, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Dachshunds, Shar-Peis, and French Bulldogs should all be avoided because of health concerns and/or behavioral mannerisms.
Starbucks Barista's Reaction to Serving a Pup Cup to French Bulldog Puppy Is Just the Best
We have found our new favorite TikTok account and we have a feeling you'll agree too. TikTok user @grahamgraham88 is a Starbucks worker who has been highlighting all the fur babies that come through the drive-thru getting puppuccinos. We seriously can't get enough!. In a recent clip that captured our...
The '333 Rule' of Adopting a Shelter Dog Is Something Everyone Should Remember
It's so fantastic when anyone welcomes a shelter dog into their home. The motto 'Don't shop, adopt." is one we can all get behind, and adopting a homeless pet is just a wonderful thing to do. But sometimes shelter dogs can come with their own set of challenges. Whether that...
Shelter Dog's Adorable Adoption Photos Will Make Anyone Fall in Love
There are oh-so-many loving shelter dogs waiting for homes across the country, but it's not always easy to find the pup who's right for you. Luckily, talented rescue staff and volunteers help the pets put their best paws forward with pictures, videos, and detailed biographies to help each individual stand out. It's a lot of work, but it makes a difference!
Great Pyrenees' Dad Finds Him Barking Up a Storm and the Reason Is Hysterical
Dogs can be very territorial, and they don't like it when strange animals invade their yard, including other dogs. This can lead to some barking and an intense stand off between the dog and the visitor, just like one pup did in this hilarious video. TikTok user @jasonrossman recently shared...
Meet Derek Shepard! The Chatty and Loving Kitty!
Meet Derek Shepard! He loves to cuddle, give kisses to his foster momma, and oh does he love his belly rubs! He will purrs like crazy as soon as he sees his foster Mom and Dad! He loves to play, and to chat with his humans. He gets along well with other cats, minimal exposure to dogs. To quote Dr Shepard “It’s a beautiful day to save lives”. Don’t you want to save his by giving him a forever home?
Video of Great Pyrenees Comforting Scared Foster Puppy Is Full of Pure Love
Foster homes can be wonderful places for so many rescue pups, especially if they're still learning 'how to dog' after a life of struggle and fear. In some cases, it can help even more to have a foster sibling around to show their new friends the ropes. Even if a dog is wary of people, they may find comfort--and even confidence--in other dogs.
Recycled Crafts
How to Needle Felt a Guinea Pig plus bonus techniques!
I just love a project with a bonus! For this one I’ve put together this great tutorial from Fit to Be Loved for making their cute guinea pig, and then an awesome video series they have produced for making long fur coats on animals. So you can really create a wonderful, fluffy guinea pig with these two complimentary teachings!
Simple Recipe for Homemade Pumpkin Dog Treats Is a Total Halloween Must-Make
One of the bets parts of being a dog owner is having the opportunity to spoil our pups. This can look a few different ways, such as constantly buying them new toys or giving them a variety of tasty treats. One viral video is showing us how we can do the latter in this awesome video!
Pet Owner Defended for 'Letting' Brother-in-Law Eat Dog Food
A joke about their brother-in-law's "nice shiny coat" remains a major point of contention.
