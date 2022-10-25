Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
East Main Street Back Open in Manchester
After seven months of road work, temporary stoplights and one-lane traffic, Manchester’s East Main Street re-opened today. City Manager Tim Vick says the project started in March, with the focus mainly on underground work. This project from McCarren Drive to Stiles Street was the second phase of construction on...
KCRG.com
Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeye Area Council Boy Scouts of America said it was selling one of its camps to pay off its portion of the National Boy Scouts bankruptcy reorganization plan. A judge ruled the national organization would pay almost $2.5 billion in compensation to more than...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County Board of Supervisors pass resolution opposing loosening gun restrictions
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to publicly oppose a proposed amendment that loosen gun restrictions. The vote, coming during the board’s weekly formal meeting, was a resolution and was unanimously agreed upon by the supervisors. The amendment, Iowa Amendment 1, is on the ballot for the...
KCRG.com
Mobile home park residents voice concerns over park owners
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents from mobile home parks around Iowa City gathered Wednesday to voice their concerns about owners ‘Havenpark Communities’. The Utah-based company owns three mobile home parks in Iowa City and five in Johnson County. Havenpark recently announced an expansion to the West Branch mobile home park in Johnson County.
A Cedar Rapids Mexican Restaurant Has Finished Their Expansion
There will be more space to sit the next time you visit Mas Margaritas in Cedar Rapids! After months of hard work, the popular Mexican restaurant has finally completed their expansion. Early in 2022, Mas Margaritas announced on social media that they had started construction on a new expansion that...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door
The Mississippi River is a huge economic engine as well as a recreation gem for the entire Midwest. The amendment would make Iowa's constitution similar to the Second Amendment. Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The Hawkeye Area Council of...
Popular Eastern Iowa Pizza Place Permanently Closing Next Month
It's hard to see a place close its doors, especially a small business. If you ask anyone from Cedar Rapids where a good place to get pizza is, chances are they have told you Fong's Pizza. For over 4 years, they have served Cedar Rapids residents unique and delicious pizza, but the economy is forcing them to close their doors.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Emergency Management Goes Live with Alert Iowa
Delaware County residents can now get text messages on their phones to alert them of severe weather and other emergencies. It’s through a new emergency alerting system called Alert Iowa – and Delaware County just went live with it last week. Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says messages...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
September Unemployment Down Across Iowa
Iowa Workforce Development has released the September data for each county across the state – and numbers in the KMCH listening area are lower than August. Delaware County’s unemployment rate is at one-point-eight percent – down from two-point-two percent the month before. Delaware County is tied with Iowa County for the lowest unemployment rate in eastern Iowa and is among the lowest unemployment rates in the state.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Holding Drug Take-Back Event
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to get rid of any prescription drugs they no longer want. The Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration in this nationwide initiative known as Drug Take-Back Day, with the goal to prevent increased pill abuse and theft.
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal accident between Iowa City and Solon
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a fatal Saturday morning accident between Iowa City and Solon. The official accident report indicates a semi being driven by 38-year-old Parvinder Kaur of Elk Grove, CA was trying to do a U-turn on Highway 1 at 280th Street just before 2:15am, causing the trailer to block the southbound lane. The trailer was hit by a southbound 2005 Ford Taurus being driven by 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City. Reynolds died when the Taurus left the road and crashed into a ditch.
KCRG.com
Independence school principal sanctioned for improper seclusion of a student
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A principal in the Independence Community School District has been sanctioned for allegedly placing a kindergarten student in a seclusion room in violation of the state’s code of ethics. The Gazette reports the mother of a six-year-old student filed a complaint making the allegation against...
KCRG.com
One person dead after Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died following a crash in Johnson County early this morning. Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a semi with a trailer was completing a U-turn. The Ford struck the trailer and entered the ditch causing the fatal injury.
Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits
A worker at a Cedar Rapids dental clinic who resigned over alleged patient-safety concerns is entitled to unemployment benefits, an administrative law judge has ruled. State records indicate Pamela Beavers resigned last November from Gentle Dental in Cedar Rapids where she had worked as a dental assistant since 2017. At a July hearing dealing with […] The post Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Police Sting Catches 8 Dubuque Area Business Selling Alcohol to a Minor
Dubuque Police project used a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old to check for establishment compliance with Iowa's underage alcohol Laws. During the project earlier this month, all but 1 sold alcohol to a minor. According to the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque police said eight businesses sold alcohol to minors during a recent...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
One person dead in Iowa semi collision
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a car crash with a semi early Friday morning. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the collision occurred at around 2:14 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 1 and 280th Street. A semi truck was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1 while attempting to […]
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
