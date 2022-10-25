ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Jessie James Decker Reacts to ‘DWTS’ Elimination and Shares What She Looks Forward to Post-Show: ‘Anything Can Happen’

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ihn5_0im3W8IK00

Taking it in stride. Jessie James Decker isn't heartbroken about her Dancing With the Stars elimination — especially since it means she can spend more time with her family.

"I think you have to realize anything can happen in these kinds of shows . It's a competition show, it's a reality show, it's a dancing show," the country singer, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 24, after learning that she and partner Alan Bersten had been cut. "You can't be surprised ... you can't ever go into it expecting anything. And so for me, all I could do is focus on my dance, my partner, and this experience."

Decker continued: "This was an experience that I never thought I would have been able to do. It was such a joy, and I honestly can walk away with a smile on my face. And that's the truth."

'Dancing With the Stars’ Michael Buble Night: See Which Couple Went Home

Read article

The "Wanted" singer — who shares daughter Vivianne, 8, and sons Eric, 7, and Forrest, 4 , with husband Eric Decker — explained that she's focused on the upside of having more free time with her family now. "Oh my goodness. I'm excited to just kind of have a little bit of normalcy again," Jessie told Us , adding that she's been living in Los Angeles while rehearsing for the show. " I'm excited to get home and be able to make them dinner and get up with them, take 'em to school ... [all of] the little things that you just as a mom love."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dV7BS_0im3W8IK00
Jessie James Decker. Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock

The Eric & Jessie: Game On alum has been open about struggling with the idea of being away from her children while competing on DWTS . “This week was really hard and I kind of had a breakdown a little bit,” Jessie told Us last month. “ It’s hard balancing both because being a mom is first priority to me. And so, I think around day four, I really was just struggling cause I’m never … away from them that long. But Alan helped me power through.”

It also helped to have Forrest appear on the Elvis-themed episode , which she said "meant everything" to her. “He’s just proud of mommy and he’s such a big Elvis fan, so tonight meant so much to him," the musician gushed at the time, explaining that the little one was a big fan of Baz Luhrmann 's recent biopic .

Dancing With the Stars’ Most Shocking Eliminations: Photos

Read article

"We went home, downloaded all the music," Jessie told Us . "He wanted the costume, he wanted the posters, the guitar. Now he’s in guitar lessons, piano lessons . Like, he loves Elvis so much. It’s in his heart."

Earlier this year, the Kittenish creator revealed that she and the NFL player, 33, were officially "done" expanding their family. “I’m going to be real with you, he has a doctor’s appointment to go be done with it, to get snipped ," Jessie told Us in January about her husband's plans for a vasectomy. “I don’t know how I feel about it. I keep thinking, ‘He’s going to wake up that morning to go to the hospital and I’m just going to cry.’”

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker's Family Photos Over the Years

Read article

She continued: "Forrest was the caboose. Three is a great number, but I feel like I might get a little Joanna Gaines feeling later on in my 30s and be like, ‘Shoot, let’s have one more.’ I just don’t know that I’m ready for him to make it so permanent."

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Distractify

Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Us Weekly

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Declared Legally Single After Finalizing Divorce: Report

Open and shut. Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were declared legally single on Friday, October 28, hours after the duo announced their split. The supermodel, 42, and the football player, 45, reportedly described their marriage as "irretrievably broken" in court documents obtained by TMZ. The pair's custody arrangement and property settlement were both confidential, but […]
People

Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'

Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
The Independent

Maya Rudolph recalls feeling ‘humiliated’ on David Letterman show: ‘I did not have a good time’

Maya Rudolph has recounted feeling “embarrassed and humiliated” during her first appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.The Saturday Night Live alum made her debut guest appearance on the late-night talk show in 2009.In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Rudolph, 50, reflected on her earlier years in the business when she struggled with red carpets, interviews and talk shows. “It would always feel like someone was stealing my soul,” she described. “That’s where, over the years, I created a persona to protect myself.”She then recalled her first experience joining David Letterman on his show....
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'

Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man

Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

234K+
Followers
23K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy