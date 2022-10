Erling Haaland returned to the Signal Iduna Park to face his former side Borussia Dortmund in the blue of Manchester City last night. It was a short cameo by his standards as he only featured for 45 minutes before being replaced by Bernardo Silva at the interval. The Norwegian not only failed to get on the scoresheet, but he did not register a shot on target whilst on the pitch.

1 DAY AGO